Moon Surgical Unlocks the Intelligent OR with Maestro Connectivity and Insights Activation

The company also announced the initial launch of Maestro Insights, its cloud-based analytics platform that provides surgical teams and administrators with on-demand access to procedural metrics, automated administrative tasks, and facility-level coordination tools. Maestro Insights acts as a digital hub for other connected devices, advancing the predictability of clinical operations and enabling hospitals to build more streamlined, data-driven surgical ecosystems.

"Connectivity isn't just a technical upgrade; it's a strategic enabler that amplifies Maestro's unique, future-proof ambient sensing and AI-native edge," said Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical. "It transforms Maestro from a surgical tool into the digital backbone of the surgical center, enabling further efficiencies driven by continuous learning, predictive coordination, and hosting the open infrastructure needed for intelligent, connected operating environments. "

These milestones come as the Maestro Platform has been used to treat over 2,300 patients across a wide range of surgical specialties and clinical indications, underscoring Maestro's consistent use in multi-specialty ORs and outpatient/ambulatory centers. Its open architecture complements leading endoscopy and visualization systems, integrating seamlessly with existing tools while elevating their value through AI-powered enhancements.

"With ScoPilot, Maestro already brings AI-powered visualization control and support to the patient's bedside," said Jeffery Alvarez, Chief Strategy Officer at Moon Surgical. "Now, with real-time connectivity and Maestro Insights, we're laying the foundation for the next wave of AI-powered tools, which not only provide greater efficiency and predictability during surgery, but also streamlining and automating some of the burdensome steps needed before and after surgery, for both the surgeons and their staffs."

Examples of potential use cases include further Maestro setup automation, staff alerting and coordination, dynamic scheduling, and automating case reporting and billing. With the Maestro Platform's focus on high-throughput environments like ASCs, where efficiency, predictability, and resource management are critical, this new intelligence layer enables smart coordination, real-time insights, and system-wide visibility without disrupting existing workflows.

Moon Surgical continues to push the frontier of Physical AI, creating a category-defining platform that empowers surgical teams to treat more patients with fewer resources.

