MOON VALLEY NURSERIES EXPANDS NURSERY OPERATIONS TO GEORGIA

First-Ever Georgia Location Opens in Peachtree City, Serves Greater Atlanta

PHOENIX, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Valley Nurseries , the nation's largest fully-integrated nursery and box tree grower, announced today the company is opening its first retail location in Georgia this summer.

The 3-acre nursery is located at 1401 Moba Dr, Peachtree City, GA 30269, just outside of Atlanta, and will soon offer Moon Valley Nurseries' full suite of services including expert landscape design , white-glove delivery and installation , tree and hedge rentals , unparalleled warranties and customer service.

Moon Valley Nurseries

"Today marks an important milestone in our company's story as we expand our incredible product and services into the great state of Georgia," said Brian Flood, CEO of Moon Valley Nurseries. "We look forward to being a good steward and active community member in Peachtree City and the greater Atlanta area."

The debut into the Atlanta market comes after years of growth for the Scottsdale-based nursery and tree grower. What started as a modest pumpkin patch in 1994, and grew into a single nursery in 1995, the organization has rapidly scaled and expanded its product and services across both consumer and wholesale markets. The nursery currently operates 48 retail locations across Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Tennessee, Florida and now Georgia, working with consumers, landscapers, developers, homebuilders, businesses, nonprofits and local, regional, state and federal governments on their landscaping and tree needs.

Unique to Moon Valley Nurseries, the fully-integrated nursery box-grows its trees, offering a far superior product and a greater chance of survival and success upon installation.

"At Moon Valley Nurseries, we are committed to fostering local talent and bolstering community infrastructure," Flood added. "We are eager to introduce our expansive variety of mature trees that will not only enhance the landscape with more shade, privacy, and greenery but also contribute to the beauty and sustainability of the region."

Moon Valley Nurseries will be hiring multiple positions at their new Peachtree City location. For more information, visit https://www.moonvalleynurseries.com/locations/peachtree-city

ABOUT MOON VALLEY NURSERIES

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1995, Moon Valley Nurseries is the largest fully-integrated nursery and box tree grower in the United States, now operating 19 farms and 48 retail locations across Arizona, California, Nevada, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, with more than 5,000 acres of nursery property. While leading the industry in professional landscape design, expert planting services, and cutting-edge nutrients and fertilizers , Moon Valley Nurseries is home to the world's best trees and plants. For more information, visit www.moonvalleynurseries.com .

