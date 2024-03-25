MOON VALLEY NURSERIES NAMES MICHAEL MINNAUGH GENERAL COUNSEL

PHOENIX, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Valley Nurseries, the nation's largest fully-integrated nursery, announced today the appointment of Michael Minnaugh to General Counsel, effective Monday, March 18, 2024. Minnaugh will lead all aspects of the legal function for the Phoenix-based nursery, including corporate governance, compliance, and risk management. Minnaugh will be based at Moon Valley Nurseries' Scottsdale corporate headquarters and report to CEO Brian Flood.

Moon Valley Nurseries

"Michael brings a proven track record of executive leadership and strategic thinking that will be essential to help further advance our success and continued growth," said Brian Flood, CEO of Moon Valley Nurseries. "Michael's expertise and sophisticated in-house legal experience, combined with a passion for people and culture in leading high-performance teams, makes him a natural fit for our organization."

Minnaugh joins Moon Valley Nurseries after an impressive 22-year legal career spanning diverse industry experience in clean energy, technology, construction and transportation. He has previously been recognized by the Arizona State Bar as Arizona's General Counsel of the year.

"As Moon Valley Nurseries continues on its path of tremendous growth and expansion, I could not be more excited to join the team," said Michael Minnaugh, general counsel at Moon Valley Nurseries. "I look forward to partnering with executive leadership to further propel the brand forward."

Michael comes to Moon Valley Nurseries with deep experience in enterprise risk management, corporate governance, human resources, commercial transactions, fundraising, acquisitions, strategic partnerships, litigation, government relations and regulatory affairs, and technology licensing agreements.

Michael holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University and a law degree from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law. Michael is licensed in multiple jurisdictions.

ABOUT MOON VALLEY NURSERIES

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1995, Moon Valley Nurseries is the largest box tree grower in the United States, now operating 19 farms and over 40 retail locations across Arizona, California, Nevada, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, with more than 2,100 acres of nursery property. While leading the industry in professional landscape design, expert planting services, and cutting-edge nutrients and fertilizers, Moon Valley Nurseries is home to the world's best trees and plants. For more information, visit www.moonvalleynurseries.com .

