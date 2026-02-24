Moonage Media Review: The Technologies Tackling Smuggling Below the US-Mexico Border

As underwater threats grow, Jeffs' Brands and other public companies explore AI-driven solutions for maritime security

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The US-Mexico border, spanning nearly 2,000 miles, remains the world's most active frontier for illicit smuggling activities, with criminal organizations increasingly exploiting both land and maritime routes to evade detection. In fiscal year 2025, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported over 443,671 encounters at the southwest border, including significant interdictions of smuggled goods. Maritime seizures by the US Coast Guard surged, with operations like Pacific Viper yielding over 100,000 pounds of contraband in the Eastern Pacific alone, highlighting a shift toward underwater and semi-submersible vessels. These methods, often involving covert diver operations and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), underscore the evolving threats to border security and critical infrastructure.

The global underwater security market is experiencing growth, and, according to industry estimates, was valued at approximately USD 8.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.75%. This expansion is driven by demand for advanced detection systems to protect ports, coastal assets, and offshore installations, particularly in high-threat areas like the US-Mexico maritime boundary. Investments in sonar, acoustic intelligence, and AI-driven surveillance are rising as smugglers adapt to tighter surface controls, using submersible craft capable of carrying multi-ton loads across vast ocean distances.

Several NASDAQ-listed companies are leading innovations in this space, offering technologies tailored to border and maritime challenges:

908 Devices Inc.: Specializes in portable analyzers for rapid field detection of hazardous materials, aiding border patrols in identifying concealed threats at checkpoints and maritime entry points.

OSI Systems, Inc.: Provides non-intrusive inspection systems, such as X-ray and gamma scanners, for vehicles, cargo, and containers, enabling efficient scanning at busy border crossings to uncover hidden smuggling attempts.

Elbit Systems Ltd.: Delivers integrated border surveillance solutions, including sensor towers and AI-based monitoring for perimeter security, enhancing detection along remote stretches of the US-Mexico border.

AeroVironment, Inc.: Focuses on unmanned aerial systems for overhead surveillance, complementing maritime operations by monitoring vast border regions and detecting suspicious activity in hard-to-reach areas.

Amid this landscape, Jeffs' Brands Ltd. (NASDAQ: JFBR) announced an expansion into the homeland security sector through its subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc., Jeffs' Brands announced in late 2025 a strategic initiative focused on applying AI-driven technologies to security-related applications. Recently KeepZone entered an exclusive reseller agreement with DSIT Solutions Ltd., a specialist in underwater domain awareness. This partnership contemplates the potential marketing and distribution of advanced systems in Mexico, targeting government agencies and energy operators for early detection of underwater intrusions, including unauthorized divers and UUVs. The technologies are designed to assist in protecting ports, anchorages, and offshore platforms from sabotage and covert threats, addressing vulnerabilities in the US-Mexico maritime corridor. Alon Dayan, CEO of KeepZone, has publicly emphasized the importance of closing gaps below the waterline, where traditional surveillance falls short.

As threats along the US-Mexico border evolve, with reports of increased aggression in high-seas interdictions and discoveries of sophisticated underwater tunnels, these technologies are vital for safeguarding infrastructure and disrupting criminal networks. Continued innovation may contribute to enhanced multi-domain security, ensuring more effective responses to one of the globe's most challenging frontiers.

Sponsored Content Disclosure:

This article is sponsored content produced by Moonage Media, a division of MR Solutions Limited (Hong Kong). Moonage Media has received monetary compensation in connection with the production and distribution of this content. Jeffs' Brands Ltd. did not author this article and may not have independently verified the information contained herein.

