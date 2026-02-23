Moonage Media Review: Viewbix (VBIX) Targets Israel's Multi-Disciplinary Quantum Hub in Strategic Acquisition Move Toward the Quantum Future

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewbix Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIX), an advanced technologies company, in mid-December 2025, signed a definitive agreement to acquire 85–100% of Israel's Quantum X Labs.

Recent milestones that have been achieved include:

Majority stockholder written consent secured January 5, 2026.

Definitive Schedule 14C filed with the SEC January 15, 2026.

Private placement financing amended early January (800k units at ~$1.75, ~$1.4M gross + up to $1.68M warrant kicker).

Completion of the acquisition and the private placement is expected to occur within 90 calendar days of the date of the definitive agreement, which remains subject to final due diligence, regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions..

But the real fuel is what's happening inside Quantum X Labs' portfolio companies:

Quantum Gyro : Developing quantum gyroscope technology that is reliable for GPS-denied environments, essential for defense, autonomous vehicles, and remote operations.

: Developing quantum gyroscope technology that is reliable for GPS-denied environments, essential for defense, autonomous vehicles, and remote operations. Quantum Transportation : Addressing scalability issues in quantum computing with patented solution (QECC) that reduce quantum computational noises. The Company already started working with Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN), which acquired 51% of Quantum Transportation in January 2026, on harnessing quantum computing and reducing errors in big data analysis and major transportation platforms.

: Addressing scalability issues in quantum computing with patented solution (QECC) that reduce quantum computational noises. The Company already started working with Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN), which acquired 51% of Quantum Transportation in January 2026, on harnessing quantum computing and reducing errors in big data analysis and major transportation platforms. Cliniquantum : Focused on clinical and biomedical research, including a recent provisional patent for quantum-enhanced Markov Chain Monte Carlo methods that could revolutionize drug discovery by uncovering hidden biological structures in trial data.

: Focused on clinical and biomedical research, including a recent provisional patent for quantum-enhanced Markov Chain Monte Carlo methods that could revolutionize drug discovery by uncovering hidden biological structures in trial data. Quantum Aton Accuracy : Leveraging quantum principles for unprecedented precision in timing and synchronization applications.

: Leveraging quantum principles for unprecedented precision in timing and synchronization applications. QuantumQ Security : Protecting data, communications, and critical infrastructure against emerging threats.

: Protecting data, communications, and critical infrastructure against emerging threats. Nuclear Quantum- Working on the development of breakthrough applications where quantum computing eliminates the fundamentals bottlenecks in reactor simulation, safety verification and materials science.

Quantum X Labs offers exposure to quantum's biggest near-term TAMs: navigation, precision timing, security, error correction, nuclear simulation. Israel's elite university ecosystem (Hebrew U, TAU, Technion, Weizmann) supplies the talent edge, and the Denmark quantum conference showcase last fall already introduced them to the market.

Founded on the vision that quantum progress thrives through interdisciplinary convergence, Quantum X Labs has built a unique ecosystem uniting top-tier talent and cutting-edge research. Drawing from Israel's renowned academic powerhouses- including the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv University, the Technion, and the Weizmann Institute- Quantum X Labs employs a multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, and researchers. This blend of theoretical expertise and practical engineering has enabled rapid translation of ideas into deployable technologies, positioning Quantum X Labs as a player in Israel's quantum sector.

Viewbix recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to 100% (and not less than 85%) of Quantum X Labs (the "Acquisition"), encompassing its expanding patent portfolio, including prior IP in quantum error correction. The acquisition is expected to close within 90 days of the date of execution of the definitive agreement, which was December 15, 2025, subject to final due diligence, regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions. On January 5, 2026, Viewbix announced that it had received the requisite stockholder approval via written consent of the majority of its stockholders (the "Stockholder Consent") and on January 15, 2026, Viewbix filed a definitive information statement on Schedule 14C with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pursuant to Delaware Law, the actions to be taken pursuant to the Stockholder Consent shall be effective on the 20th day after the definitive information statement on Schedule 14C is mailed or furnished to Viewbix's stockholders.

