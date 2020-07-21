Moonbug Launches the Little Baby Bum Channel on Pluto TV Featuring Content From Its Popular Nursery Rhyme Universe

"As the leading free streaming service in the U.S., Pluto TV is the perfect partner for our continued mission of expanding the ways in which families connect with the Moonbug characters they love. We're thrilled to join Pluto TV's impressive lineup of kids' content and look forward to entertaining children of all ages through our captivative storytelling," said Andy Yeatman, Head of the Americas, Moonbug.

Moonbug's animation and live action shows support development at every stage of childhood, with engaging content that helps kids learn essentials like numbers, letters and colors, as well as friendship, collaboration and creativity. With a show lineup for children aged 1-8 years old, viewers can also explore their emotions and build a better understanding of compassion and empathy. The content is now available for streaming on connected devices, connected TVs, web and mobile apps in English with certain titles and episodes available in Spanish.

"Over the past few years, we've expanded our kids programming on Pluto TV to provide our audience with a variety of viewing options," said Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy & Global Partnerships. "Little Baby Bum takes our kids-focused programming to the next level, as its shows are filled with musical moments from classical nursery rhymes to new songs that make learning fun. This new channel gives parents even more options for their children to enjoy on Pluto TV."

Pluto TV has a global footprint spanning 22 countries across three continents, delivering entertainment to an audience of more than 24 million monthly active users in the U.S. alone, and offers hundreds of channels and tens of thousands of on-demand titles streaming on all major mobile, web and connected TV devices.

About Moonbug

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing values-based educational programming for children. Its popular kids lineup includes global sensations Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, Arpo and many more, which are available in 26 languages.

In just two years, it has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Joyn, Sky and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service in America, delivering 250+ live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Named by Fast Company as one of 2020's Most Innovative Companies, with over 24 million monthly active users in the US, Pluto TV has a global footprint across three continents and 22 countries throughout the US, Europe and Latin America. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices where millions tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

SOURCE Moonbug

Related Links

http://www.moonbug.com

