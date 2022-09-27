Mooney Farms Joins Sierra Oro Farm Trail's 2022 Harvest Celebration

Opens local company store in Chico to the pubic throughout October, offers premium California-grown and Mediterranean-inspired foods created from authentic family recipes

CHICO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooney Farms, a certified woman-owned family farm celebrating 35 years as a proud Chico-based company, announces today it will be taking part in Sierra Oro Farm Trail's annual, month-long Harvest Celebration in Butte County. Mooney Farms will join dozens of local businesses that produce specialty food and wine by opening their doors to the public for special tours and tastings.

Throughout October, including "Chico Highlight Weekend" from October 8 and October 9, Mooney Farms will open its company store and offer custom gift baskets, gourmet foods, and authentic Italian offerings perfect for enjoying now or saving for gifts for the holiday season. Visitors can sign up for a 2022 Farm & Wine Pass at SierraOro.org to enjoy 10 percent off any purchase and a free 7 oz Sun Dried Tomato Bruschetta during their visit to Mooney Farms.

Throughout October, including "Chico Highlight Weekend" from October 8 and October 9, Mooney Farms will open its company store and offer custom gift baskets, gourmet foods, and authentic Italian offerings perfect for enjoying now or saving for gifts for the holiday season. Visitors can sign up for a 2022 Farm & Wine Pass at SierraOro.org to enjoy 10 percent off any purchase and a free 7 oz Sun Dried Tomato Bruschetta during their visit to Mooney Farms.

During the Harvest Celebration, Mooney Farms will be showcasing its new Salad Dressings made with 100% olive oil, which the company has recently added to its flagship Bella Sun Luci line in three varieties: authentic Balsamic Vinaigrette with sweet and fragrant aged balsamic vinegar; Tuscan-style Sonoma Vinaigrette, rich with garlic and sun-dried tomatoes; and premium California Vinaigrette with sweet oranges and wildflower honey. Each features Mooney Farms' very own California Extra Virgin Olive Oil, cold-pressed from the finest Arbequina olives and selected specifically for the salad dressings from the family estate grove. Then Mooney Farms adds only the best ingredients such as robust vinegar, orange peel and honey, all blended with just the right combination of spices and herbs for an extremely flavorful result.

Other products available from the Bella Sun Luci line include new Tuscan Sun Dried Tomato Seasoning Rub, Plant-Based Tomato Jerky, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Sun Dried Tomatoes in Olive Oil, Pasta Sauces, Bruschetta Spreads, Bottled Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Risotto and Marinades. For more information, please visit BellaSunLuci.com.

About Mooney Farms & Bella Sun Luci

Founded in 1986, Mooney Farms is a third-generation, certified woman-owned, family company rooted in quality, integrity, and family values that has grown to be the premier producer of sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil in the United States. Based in Chico, California, Mooney Farms has a 100,000 square foot facility and 200-year-old olive trees planted among rows of lavender and rosemary, which reflects the family's rich history of the Mediterranean. Its flagship product line, Bella Sun Luci, features premium California-grown and Mediterranean-inspired foods created from authentic family recipes. The Bella Sun Luci line is best known for Sun Dried Tomatoes and Sun Dried Tomatoes in Olive Oil—with a distinctively fresh and sweet flavor from being dried under the California sun, they add genuine Mediterranean flavor to homemade appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and more. The Bella Sun Luci line also includes new 100% olive-oil Salad Dressings, a Sun Dried Tomato Tuscan Rub, deliciously sweet Plant-Based Tomato Jerky, Pasta Sauces, Bruschetta Spreads, Bottled Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Risotto and Marinades. Visit BellaSunLuci.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

Press Contact:

Katie Cycan

Crier Communications

310-274-1072 x 207

[email protected]

SOURCE Mooney Farms