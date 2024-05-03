Italian Cooking Just Got Fresher!

CHICO, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooney Farms, certified woman-owned and family operated company based in California, introduces Sauce Starters a tomato base cooking concentrate to its Bella Sun Luci Italian Kitchen Line. This fresh tomato base is the secret ingredient to a restaurant quality meal in minutes. Bella Sun Luci's Sauce Starters are perfectly balanced with just the right amount of herbs and spices to take all the guesswork out of cooking. Stir in a spoonful of this innovative cooking concentrate with added Italian herbs to boost your broths, add depth to sauces, and build rich flavor to everyday meals!

Mooney Farms Launches Bella Sun Luci Italian Kitchen Sauce Starters Post this Sauce Starters- Tomato and Basil, Tuscan Garden

Our Sauce Starters undergo a minimal cooking process that maintains the closest flavor to a fresh tomato. The cold packing technology saves all the wholesome tomato nutrients maintaining a level of freshness never achieved before. Each flavor isn't created equally; Bella Sun Luci prides itself by using only premium ingredients to achieve the best flavor while keeping budget-minded shoppers in mind. Each Bella Sun Luci Sauce Starter is available in a reseal able pouch for optimum freshness use after use! Say goodbye to messy jars and wasted food, using Sauce Starters is easy on your wallet and brings flavor to the table for everyone to enjoy!

"Our Sauce Starter is a game changer for the home chef! With our bold and hearty Sauce Starters you can create authentic Italian dishes fast with that all-day simmered flavor. Throughout the development of the product our study concluded that today's shoppers need an affordable way to create delicious meals at home! The concentrated cooking bases gives busy and budget minded consumers a full proof method to create the most flavorful meals!" Mary Mooney, Owner, and Home Chef Mooney Farms.

The easy squeeze bases debuted in three flavors: Tuscan Garden, Tomato & Pepper, and Tomato & Basil, each making meal prep simple and fast to keep pace with today's consumers habits.

About Mooney Farms & Bella Sun Luci: Founded in 1987, Mooney Farms is a certified women-owned and family operated company based in Chico, California. Dedicated to producing high-quality Mediterranean-inspired products, Mooney Farms offers a diverse range of gourmet items under its Bella Sun Luci brand, including sun dried tomatoes in premium oil, sauces, spreads, and salad dressings. With a commitment to excellence and tradition, Mooney Farms continues to delight customers with authentic flavors and premium ingredients. Find out more at BellaSunLuci.com

Contact:

Emily Murdock

Mooney Farms

Phone: 530-899-2661

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mooney Farms