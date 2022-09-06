Mooney Farms Launches Bella Sun Luci Salad Dressings in Los Angeles

Woman-owned family farm shakes up the $3.3 billion salad dressing market with delicious vinaigrettes inspired by Italian recipes and California flavors

CHICO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooney Farms, a certified woman-owned family farm based in Chico, California, announces today it is adding new Salad Dressings made with 100% olive oil to its flagship Bella Sun Luci line. Launching first in the Los Angeles area at Gelson's, Pavilions and Bristol Farms in October, the new Salad Dressings are available in three varieties: authentic Balsamic Vinaigrette with sweet and fragrant aged balsamic vinegar; Tuscan-style Sonoma Vinaigrette, rich with garlic and sun-dried tomatoes; and premium California Vinaigrette with sweet oranges and wildflower honey.

Each Salad Dressing features Mooney Farms' very own California Extra Virgin Olive Oil, cold-pressed from the finest Arbequina olives and selected specifically for the salad dressings from the family estate grove. Then Mooney Farms adds only the best ingredients such as robust vinegar, orange peel and honey, all blended with just the right combination of spices and herbs for an extremely flavorful result. The three new 100% olive-oil Salad Dressings are a natural fit for Mooney Farms' Bella Sun Luci line which features premium California-grown and Mediterranean-inspired foods created from authentic family recipes.

"These vinaigrettes are a dream of mine come true and are made the way I would make them in my own kitchen—with my favorite ingredients and only the best olive oil," says Mary Mooney, founder of Mooney Farms. "Our new Salad Dressings fit in seamlessly with our existing Bella Sun Luci line which combines the authenticity of simple, high-quality Italian ingredients with innovative California flavors. And we're so thrilled to launch them in Los Angeles first, a city that has arguably elevated the salad into a modern art form."

The Salad Dressings join other products in the Bella Sun Luci line including Plant-Based Tomato Jerky, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Sun Dried Tomatoes in Olive Oil, Pasta Sauces, Bruschetta Spreads, Bottled Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Risotto and Marinades. For more information, please visit BellaSunLuci.com.

About Mooney Farms & Bella Sun Luci

Founded in 1986, Mooney Farms is a third-generation, certified woman-owned, family company rooted in quality, integrity and family values that has grown to be the premier producer of sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil in the United States. Based in Chico, California, Mooney Farms has a 100,000 square foot facility and 200-year-old olive trees planted among rows of lavender and rosemary, which reflects the family's rich history of the Mediterranean. Its flagship product line, Bella Sun Luci, features premium California-grown and Mediterranean-inspired foods created from authentic family recipes. The Bella Sun Luci line is best known for Sun Dried Tomatoes and Sun Dried Tomatoes in Olive Oil—with a distinctively fresh and sweet flavor from being dried under the California sun, they add genuine Mediterranean flavor to homemade appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and more. The Bella Sun Luci line also includes new 100% olive-oil Salad Dressings, deliciously sweet Plant-Based Tomato Jerky, Pasta Sauces, Bruschetta Spreads, Bottled Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Risotto and Marinades. Visit BellaSunLuci.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

