Mooney Farms Launches Bella Sun Luci Sun-Dried Tomato Tuscan Rub

Woman-owned family company adds a versatile rub to well-known Italian Kitchen line

CHICO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooney Farms , a certified woman-owned family company based in Chico, California, and the premier producer of sun dried tomatoes in olive oil in the U.S., announces a new Sun Dried Tomato Tuscan Rub made with real sun dried tomatoes is joining its flagship Bella Sun Luci line. This rub enhances veggies, chicken, fish, and more and features a perfect combination of spices and flavors brought together by Bella Sun Luci's own sun dried tomatoes crushed into a delicious powder.

"This rub is all you need in the kitchen, and we made it to suit many flavor palates," says Mary Mooney, founder of Mooney Farms. "It's the perfect addition to your spice rack, and we love how it caramelizes as it cooks giving you that natural flavor without adding sugar. Our new Sun Dried Tomato Tuscan rub fits right in with our existing Bella Sun Luci line rooted in the authenticity of fine Italian ingredients with our own spin: sun-dried tomatoes dried in the bright California sun."

Gluten-free and full of flavor, the Sun Dried Tomato Tuscan Rub joins other products in the Bella Sun Luci line including 100% olive-oil Salad Dressings, Plant-Based Tomato Jerky, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Sun Dried Tomatoes in Olive Oil, Pasta Sauces, Bruschetta Spreads, Bottled Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Risotto, and Marinades. The Tuscan Rub is available on Amazon and the Bella Sun Luci website, BellaSunLuci.com .

About Mooney Farms & Bella Sun Luci

Founded in 1986, Mooney Farms is a third-generation, certified woman-owned, family company rooted in quality, integrity, and family values that has grown to be the premier producer of sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil in the United States. Based in Chico, California, Mooney Farms has a 100,000 square foot facility and 200-year-old olive trees planted among rows of lavender and rosemary, which reflects the family's rich history of the Mediterranean. Its flagship product line, Bella Sun Luci, features premium California-grown and Mediterranean-inspired foods created from authentic family recipes. The Bella Sun Luci line is best known for Sun Dried Tomatoes and Sun Dried Tomatoes in Olive Oil—with a distinctively fresh and sweet flavor from being dried under the California sun, they add genuine Mediterranean flavor to homemade appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and more. The Bella Sun Luci line also includes new 100% olive-oil Salad Dressings, a Sun Dried Tomato Tuscan Rub, deliciously sweet Plant-Based Tomato Jerky, Pasta Sauces, Bruschetta Spreads, Bottled Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Risotto and Marinades. Visit BellaSunLuci.com to learn more and follow on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

