Mooney Farms Samples New Bella Sun Luci Salad Dressings at 2022 Global Produce & Floral Show

100% olive oil salad dressings feature flavors inspired by California and Italy

CHICO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooney Farms, a certified woman-owned family business based in Chico, California, announces today it will be sampling its new Bella Sun Luci Salad Dressings made with 100% olive oil at the Global Produce & Floral Event at Booth 2232 from October 27 through 29.

"We wanted to create something new that no one has done before," says Mary Mooney, founder of Mooney Farms. "We're thrilled to present these 100% olive oil salad dressings to everyone at the Global Produce and Floral show. With traditional Italian flair, special Californian ingredients and herbs, and delicious olive oil, our vinaigrettes take salads to the next level. Exceptional produce deserves exceptional salad dressing."

The newest members of Mooney Farms' Bella Sun Luci line, the Salad Dressings come in three varieties: authentic Balsamic Vinaigrette with sweet and fragrant aged balsamic vinegar; Tuscan-style Sonoma Vinaigrette, rich with garlic and sun-dried tomatoes; and premium California Vinaigrette with sweet oranges and wildflower honey.

"We wanted to create something new that no one has done before," says Mary Mooney, founder of Mooney Farms. "We're thrilled to present these 100% olive oil salad dressings to everyone at the Global Produce and Floral show. With traditional Italian flair, special Californian ingredients and herbs, and delicious olive oil, our vinaigrettes take salads to the next level. Exceptional produce deserves exceptional salad dressing."

For more information, please visit BellaSunLuci.com or visit Mooney Farms during the Global Produce & Floral Event at Booth 2232.

About Mooney Farms & Bella Sun Luci

Founded in 1986, Mooney Farms is a third-generation, certified woman-owned, family company rooted in quality, integrity and family values that has grown to be the premier producer of sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil in the United States. Based in Chico, California, Mooney Farms has a 100,000 square foot facility and 200-year-old olive trees planted among rows of lavender and rosemary, which reflects the family's rich history of the Mediterranean. Its flagship product line, Bella Sun Luci, features premium California-grown and Mediterranean-inspired foods created from authentic family recipes. The Bella Sun Luci line is best known for Sun Dried Tomatoes and Sun Dried Tomatoes in Olive Oil—with a distinctively fresh and sweet flavor from being dried under the California sun, they add genuine Mediterranean flavor to homemade appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and more. The Bella Sun Luci line also includes new 100% olive-oil Salad Dressings, deliciously sweet Plant-Based Tomato Jerky, Pasta Sauces, Bruschetta Spreads, Bottled Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Risotto and Marinades. Visit BellaSunLuci.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

Press Contact:

Misty Lamb

Crier Communications

310-274-1072 x 251

[email protected]

SOURCE Mooney Farms