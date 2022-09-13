Mooney Farms Samples New Bella Sun Luci Salad Dressings at Expo East 2022

Delicious vinaigrettes feature Italian recipes, 100% olive oil, and California flavors

CHICO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooney Farms, a certified woman-owned family farm based in Chico, California, announces today it is sampling its new Bella Sun Luci Salad Dressings made with 100% olive oil at Natural Products Expo East 2022 at Booth 2844 from September 28 through October 1.

Bella Sun Luci Salad Dressings are available in: authentic Balsamic Vinaigrette with sweet and fragrant aged balsamic vinegar; Tuscan-style Sonoma Vinaigrette, rich with garlic and sun-dried tomatoes; and premium California Vinaigrette with sweet oranges and wildflower honey. Every single bottle of Mooney Farms vinaigrette boasts California Extra Virgin Olive Oil, cold-pressed from the finest Arbequina olives and selected specifically for the salad dressings from the family estate grove.

"When California gives you extra virgin olive oil, you make salad dressings," says Mary Mooney, founder of Mooney Farms. "We're so excited to debut our salad dressings at Expo East this year. They make sure every salad is dressed to the nines, with 100% olive oil, traditional Italian ingredients, and modern California flavors. You can really taste the authenticity and the care we put into every bottle."

About Mooney Farms & Bella Sun Luci

Founded in 1986, Mooney Farms is a third-generation, certified woman-owned, family company rooted in quality, integrity and family values that has grown to be the premier producer of sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil in the United States. Based in Chico, California, Mooney Farms has a 100,000 square foot facility and 200-year-old olive trees planted among rows of lavender and rosemary, which reflects the family's rich history of the Mediterranean. Its flagship product line, Bella Sun Luci, features premium California-grown and Mediterranean-inspired foods created from authentic family recipes. The Bella Sun Luci line is best known for Sun Dried Tomatoes and Sun Dried Tomatoes in Olive Oil—with a distinctively fresh and sweet flavor from being dried under the California sun, they add genuine Mediterranean flavor to homemade appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and more. The Bella Sun Luci line also includes new 100% olive-oil Salad Dressings, deliciously sweet Plant-Based Tomato Jerky, Pasta Sauces, Bruschetta Spreads, Bottled Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Risotto and Marinades. Visit BellaSunLuci.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

