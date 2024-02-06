MoonFox Data: 2023 Annual Rankings of Chinese Listed Companies and Overseas Applications

About us: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) established in 2011, is a leading customer engagement and marketing technology service provider in China. Its business includes notification services, marketing growth, development tools, and data products. As its sub-brand, MoonFox Data is a leading expert in data insights and analysis services across all scenarios, aiming to help companies gain market insights and empower precise decision-making.

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Annual Rankings of Chinese Listed Companies and Overseas Applications by MoonFox Data have been released.

Listed Companies Rankings: These rankings are based on the average Monthly Active Users (MAU). They showcase the Top 50 publicly listed companies in China , along with their corresponding enterprise codes and the stock markets they belong to.

These rankings are based on the average Monthly Active Users (MAU). They showcase the Top 50 publicly listed companies in , along with their corresponding enterprise codes and the stock markets they belong to. Overseas Apps Rankings: These rankings consider the average annual ranking. They highlight the Top 50 Chinese non-gaming and gaming applications that have made strides in the international market. The data covers the companies behind these apps and the number of countries where they are available, providing valuable insights for professionals and investors.

Overall, prominent Chinese publicly listed companies boast substantial user bases, securing top positions in the app rankings. Meanwhile, Chinese overseas applications are progressively expanding their reach into emerging markets, enhancing their global influence.

2023 Annual Average MAU Top 50 for Chinese Listed Companies

Owner Stock Market Ticker Average annual MAU(k) Tencent HK 0700.HK 1,197,376 Alibaba NYSE HK BABA.US、9988.HK 1,113,681 Baidu NASDAQ HK BIDU.US、9888.HK 926,158 Pinduoduo NASDAQ PDD.US 610,062 Kuaishou HK 1024.HK 577,023 JD.com NASDAQ HK JD.US、9618.HK 516,446 Tencent Music NYSE HK TME.US、1698.HK 568,717 Meituan HK 3690.HK 524,792 Weibo NASDAQ HK WB.US、9898.HK 437,509 iQIYI NASDAQ IQ.US 393,885 NetEase NASDAQ HK NTES.US、9999.HK 296,468 China Mobile HK SH 600941.SH、00941.HK 220,610 Bilibili NASDAQ HK BILI.US、9626.HK 203,026 ICBC HK SH 601398.SH、1398.HK 186,251 iFlytek SZ 002230.SZ 174,615 XIAOMI HK 1810.HK 173,013 58.com NYSE WUBA.US 169,002 ABC HK SH 601288.SH、1288.HK 150,135 CCB HK SH 601939.SH、0939.HK 152,934 Meitu HK 1357.HK 150,481 Trip.com NASDAQ HK TCOM.US、9961.HK 144,206 Mango Excellent Media SZ 300413.SZ 110,440 Zhihu NYSE HK ZH.US、02390.HK 100,895 Kingsoft HK SH 3888.HK、688111.SH 102,837 China Telecom HK SH 0728.HK、601728.SH 87,106 CM Bank HK SH 600036.SH、3968.HK 100,288 Hello Group NASDAQ MOMO.US 105,248 DiDi Global PINK DIDIY.US 68,173 China Unicom HK SH 0762.HK、600050.SH 70,694 Bank Of China HK SH 601988.SH、3988.HK 69,781 iDreamSky HK 1119.HK 71,947 Ping An Insurance HK SH 601318.SH、2318.HK 69,184 Youdao NYSE DAO.US 65,408 360 Security SH 601360.SH 60,979 Autohome NYSE HK ATHM.US、2518.HK 54,220 Bitauto Holdings NYSE BITA.US 56,397 BOCOM HK SH 601328.SH、3328.HK 57,899 ALPHABET NASDAQ GOOG US EQUITY 52,391 Sohu.com NASDAQ SOHU.US 53,307 IReader Technology SH 603533.SH 50,586 Postal Savings Bank Of China HK SH 1658.HK、601658.SH 46,016 HUYA NYSE HUYA.US 44,425 Yum China NYSE HK YUMC.US、9987.HK 37,926 CITIC Bank HK SH 601998.SH、998.HK 38,268 Ping An Bank SZ 000001.SZ 41,195 Pudong Development Bank SH 600000.SH 38,722 Microsoft NASDAQ HK MSFT.US、04338.HK 41,421 China Literature HK 0772.HK 38,344 Vipshop NYSE VIPS.US 38,960 Sina NASDAQ SINA.US 36,075

Data Resource:MoonFox iApp;Time period:2023;

2023 Average Ranking Top50 for Chinese Non-Gaming Overseas Apps

App Name Owner Avg Rank Countries TikTok ByteDance 16 156 CapCut ByteDance 35 168 SHEIN Shein 44 164 Picsart PicsArt 68 169 Remini Bending Spoons 70 168 Alibaba.com Alibaba Group 73 162 AirBrush Meitu 73 149 CamScanner IntSig 74 163 Temu PDD Holdings 77 162 BIGO LIVE JOYY Inc. 85 168 WeTV Tencent 86 78 PictureThis Glority 86 156 Daily Yoga Daily Yoga 87 120 SHAREit SHAREit 89 111 YI IoT Xiaoyi 89 110 Rock Identifier Glority 89 84 Meitu Meitu 89 126 InShot InShot Inc 90 158 AliExpress Shopping Alibaba Group 90 147 Dancefitme Daily Yoga 90 96 Fotor Everimaging 91 100 Pacer Manmanxiongdi 91 94 iQIYI Baidu 91 103 Kiss ChineseAll 93 74 FUNU Salome Studio 93 76 VivaVideo QuVideo 93 134 HelloTalk HelloTalk 94 125 LocFaker Kien Lhi 95 73 Pocket Maps Pro Citymap4u 95 87 DigiArt Ruiyun Zhixing 95 73 Camera360 PinGuo 96 84 FilterRoom Zhiteng Computer Technology 96 97 Cute CUT Pro MobiVio 99 70 WPS Office Kingsoft 100 112 Life Advisor Ruiyun Zhixing 101 82 Fastin Bongmi 102 121 FaceYogi Bongmi 103 128 Filmora Wondershare 103 118 PrettyUp Caihan Caihan 106 121 FTPManager Pro Skyjos 106 74 Plant Parent Glority 106 85 TickTick: Appest 108 115 Wink Meitu 108 87 Analyzer Plus Fansup 108 71 YOUKU Alibaba Group 109 93 WeChat Tencent 110 118 Cancella Oggetti Ritocca Fotos Meng Xu Hui 111 86 Curiosity Lab Amila Mobile 111 107 FacePlay Big Head Brothers 112 103 Mobile Scanner Glority 112 131

Data Resource:MoonFox iApp;Time period:2023;

2023 Average Ranking Top50 for Chinese Gaming Overseas Apps

App Name Owner Avg Rank Countries PUBG MOBILE Tencent 40 165 8 Ball Pool™ Tencent 50 168 Clash of Clans Tencent 52 167 Clash Royale Tencent 57 167 Subway Surfers Tencent 59 167 Rise of Kingdoms Lilith 63 166 Whiteout Survival Century Games 64 168 Age of Origins Ultrapower 64 169 Mobile Legends ByteDance 68 167 Brawl Stars Tencent 73 167 Lords Mobile IGG 74 169 Motorsport Manager 4 Tencent 76 122 BADLAND Tencent 80 147 Genshin Impact miHoYo 80 169 Rise of Castles Long Tech Network 83 163 Inked ByteDance 84 37 Call of Dragons Lilith 85 155 Hay Day Tencent 86 165 League of Legends Tencent 87 124 Top Guerra Topwar Studio 88 168 Gossip Harbor MicroFun 89 169 Warpath Lilith 89 165 The Ants StarUnion 89 156 The Grand Mafia Yotta Games 90 129 Match Triple Bubble Boke 90 39 Fire Now Habby 90 167 Honkai: Star Rail miHoYo 90 169 Music Beat Tiles Mofun Games 91 48 War and Order Ultrapower 91 160 Hero Clash: Playtime Go Glacier Inc 91 35 Knives Out NetEase 92 34 Blood Strike NetEase 93 54 Dungeon Hunter 6 GOAT Games 93 100 Last Fortress Long Tech Network 94 159 Puzzles & Survival 37Games 94 127 Absolute Drift ZPLAY 94 73 Aventura Dragon Cape Century Games 94 170 Watcher of Realms ByteDance 95 123 The Greedy Cave AvalonGames 95 52 Warm Snow Bilibili 95 54 Screw Pin Puzzle Wonder Game 96 53 Bubble Shooter Bigcool 96 40 Bloodstained NetEase 96 34 Unruly Heroes Perfect World 97 87 PopStar!-stars crush ZPLAY 97 42 Last Shelter: Survival Long Tech Network 98 145 MARVEL SNAP ByteDance 98 163 Animals Racing Sixcube 98 33 Tile Master Boke 99 110 HappyZuma coolstudios 100 87

Data Resource:MoonFox iApp;Time period:2023;

Aurora-Moonfox consistently monitors industry development and regularly tracks corporate performance. The following is our research report on industry hotspots:

