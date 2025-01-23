MOONFRUIT LAUNCHES PREMIER B2B MARKETPLACE PLATFORM AND AGENCY NETWORK

Moonfruit's new platform hosts a comprehensive global business directory that brings companies and elite B2B service providers together to spur next-level growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonfruit is thrilled to announce its B2B marketplace platform, agency network, and review aggregator that hosts a comprehensive global business directory.

Finding elite vendors and service providers can be complex, but Moonfruit makes it simple. Users can sort the top digital marketing agencies by location and service to find the perfect match. Armed with detailed company profiles that include budget requirements, the level of experience, the number of employees, and the agency's rating out of five stars, users can confidently choose which agency would help them drive growth and scale their business.

Companies that are listed on Moonfruit.com can improve their search rankings, gain heightened visibility, and even increase their lead flow.

Moonfruit's development team redesigned and relaunched the 25-year-old domain last fall with high expectations of becoming a top global directory. The goal is twofold: to help agencies boost their visibility online and to connect companies with reputable vendors and service providers through curated, exclusive ranking lists.

How does it work? As an example, a consumer looking for top SEO companies can provide their website and the primary service they are interested in to receive three quotes. This level of convenience sets Moonfruit apart as the premier destination to quickly and efficiently find professional partners that have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction.

While Moonfruit's primary industry is showcasing the best digital marketing companies, it plans to expand to catalog service providers in the legal, real estate, and professional services spaces as well. To be listed on Moonfruit, a service provider must go through a rigorous evaluation process and be assessed based on online reviews, innovation, service offerings, measurable results, and client satisfaction, to name a few metrics. This ensures only the most credible and highest-performing companies are included in the directory.

For more information about Moonfruit, please email Jason Porter at [email protected].

Contact: Jason Porter

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Moonfruit