MOONLEX Launches Sunflower X on Kickstarter: Turning sleep lighting from passive illumination into active environment management

HONG KONG, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOONLEX officially launched its smart lamp Sunflower X globally on Kickstarter on April 28, 2026, aiming to redefine sleep lighting by turning it from passive illumination into active environment management through intelligent sensing and personalized sleep optimization technology.

Sleep is not a simple on/off switch. For most people, the real experience is shaped by bedtime relaxation, falling asleep, and waking up in the morning. Sunflower X is not designed to give users one more smart device to manage. It is designed to let the bedroom take the right action automatically at the right time.

Sunflower X is a smart bedside lamp that starts waking users during the best wake-up window, auto-fades light and audio after they fall asleep, contactlessly monitors sleep and body status without using a camera, and adapts its self-optimizing personalized wake-up curve to everyone's natural body rhythm.

One of Sunflower X's most compelling features is that, unlike a traditional alarm clock that rings at a fixed time, it helps users wake up naturally within their Best Wake-up Window through more suitable light and rhythm. It redefines the morning wake-up experience: instead of simply calling the user awake at one fixed time, it identifies a more suitable wake-up moment within the user's selected window and uses a self-optimizing personalized wake-up curve to help the user transition more smoothly from sleep to wakefulness.

Traditional alarm clocks usually perform only one action: they ring when the time arrives. Traditional wake-up lights usually follow only one logic: they gradually brighten before a fixed time. Sunflower X is designed to solve the more important questions: When is the right moment to begin waking someone up? What kind of light makes waking up feel more comfortable?

Through contactless millimeter-wave radar, Sunflower X can sense changes in the user's sleep state and support sleep-state detection. Once the user enters the best wake-up window, the system starts a simulated sunrise combined with white noise during a more suitable wake-up phase, creating a waking experience that feels closer to naturally waking up in nature instead of mechanically waiting for a fixed alarm time. At the same time, Sunflower X supports biological rhythm learning and self continuity optimization, continuously learning how the user responds to different brightness levels, color temperatures, brightening speeds, and wake-up durations, gradually forming a personalized wake-up curve that better matches the user's personal habits.

The core design logic of Sunflower X is to turn wake-up from a single time point into an intelligent window.

Users can set a target wake-up time and a wake-up window in the MOONLEX App. For example, if a user wants to get up by 7:30, Sunflower X can continuously assess the user's sleep status between 7:00 and 7:30. When the system identifies a stage that is more suitable for waking, Sunflower X begins with low-interruption light and gradually increases brightness and color temperature, helping the body enter a waking transition before it is forced awake by a sudden sound.

Dynamic Learning for Each Person's Best Wake-Up Light

Different users have different sensitivities to light. Some people are better suited to an earlier and softer brightening process. Some need a more noticeable change in brightness. Others respond very differently to warm and cool color temperatures. A fixed light curve cannot adapt to each person's real long-term habits.

The advantage of Sunflower X is not only that it can produce light, but that it can self-optimize how to deliver light.

In everyday use, Sunflower X continuously optimizes the wake-up curve based on data such as the user's sleep state, wake-up response, manual adjustments, the time when the light is turned off, and feedback in the App. Over time, the system learns:

which sleep states usually make it easier for the user to wake up;

the user's acceptance of low, medium, and high brightness levels;

whether the user is better suited to a shorter or longer brightening process;

how the user responds to warm light, daylight-like light, and higher color temperatures;

whether the user often delays getting up, manually turns off the light, or falls back asleep.

As usage increases, Sunflower X gradually evolves from a standard wake-up curve into a more personalized wake-up strategy, making each morning's wake-up experience closer to the user's real biological rhythm.

AI Sensing 3- Stages Wake-Up

Pre-Wake Stage

After the user's best wake-up window begins, Sunflower X combines sleep-state detection to determine whether the user has entered a more suitable time for waking. The light starts from an extremely low brightness level to avoid sudden stimulation.

Progressive Wake-Up Stage

When the system determines that the wake-up process should begin, Sunflower X gradually adjusts brightness, color temperature, and change speed based on the user's past responses, helping the user move smoothly from sleep into light wakefulness.

Wakefulness Reinforcement Stage

Around the target wake-up time, Sunflower X can make the light more noticeable to help reduce staying in bed and falling back asleep. At the same time, the microphone on the light will play white noise. Simulated sunrise lights combined with natural white noise bring the most natural awakening

More Integrated Functions

In addition, Sunflower X brings many functions together:

Automatic sleep-time shutoff: automatically turns off the light and pauses phone media after the user falls asleep;

automatically turns off the light and pauses phone media after the user falls asleep; Rotatable light ring: adapts to different reading angles;

adapts to different reading angles; Energy-saving mode: Automatically turn off when the person leaves and automatically light up when they come；

Automatically turn off when the person leaves and automatically light up when they come； Voice interaction and AI-assisted support.

Personalized wake-up curve: continuously learns from sleep status and light sensitivity;

continuously learns from sleep status and light sensitivity; 60GHz millimeter-wave radar: supports sleep monitoring;No camera invasion of privacy；Monitor 200000 times in one night

supports sleep monitoring;No camera invasion of privacy；Monitor 200000 times in one night Contactless sensing: no wearable device required, reducing the burden of long-term use;

In the future MOONLEX ecosystem, the system can also connect with sound, fragrance, temperature, humidity, and other bedroom devices to form a complete morning environment activation routine.

Sunflower X Kickstarter Crowdfunding Information

Campaign page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/261716880/sunflower-x-smarter-sleep-with-ai-sensing-and-sunrise-light?ref=2vxqvo&token=0e087b66

Kickstarter launch day only:



Sunflower X Single-Unit Set: USD $279 (44% off)

USD $279 (44% off) Sunflower X Two-Unit Set: USD $538（46%off）

USD $538（46%off） Sunflower X Three-Unit Set: USD $792 (47%off)

Sunflower X will be available to early supporters worldwide through Kickstarter. Early-bird tiers are limited and will automatically move to the next pricing tier once sold out.

About MOONLEX

"Technology serves people. We respect the body's natural rhythms and hope to bring people the most natural experience possible."

"Comfortable light while you read, a quiet exit after you fall asleep, and light that gradually takes over from the alarm before you wake up."

"We believe a truly good wake-up experience is not about an alarm clock forcing people awake. It is about the bedroom environment bringing people into wakefulness at the right time, in the right way."

"The core of Sunflower X is not to make a brighter lamp, but to help light understand each person's different wake-up rhythm. After all, morning is the key starting point of every day."

SOURCE MOONLEX