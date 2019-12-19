MOONMAG® Launches All-Natural, Organic Pain Relief Line

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MOONMAG® Organic SkinCare is taking pain relief to new levels with their artfully crafted magnesium chloride creams and balms . The pain treatment industry is estimated to generate over $635B across the U.S., which is more than the cost for cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. MOONMAG® Pain Relief Line is an alternative solution for those searching for natural pain relief.

MOONMAG Organic SkinCare Instant Relief Magnesium Creams and Balms

Each product is carefully handcrafted with organic ingredients using elemental magnesium chloride which is an easy-to-absorb form of magnesium when applied topically. Magnesium is known to relax both the muscles and the nervous system, and reduce inflammation which helps suppress pain. Over 50% of the US population is magnesium deficient . People burn through their magnesium for a variety of reasons; two of the biggest reasons are diet and stress. Because magnesium is an essential co-factor involved in 3751 enzyme functions in the body, MOONMAG® has a wide variety of uses including relief from muscle cramping, pain, post-workout recovery, muscle soreness, injury prevention, healing and more.

MOONMAG® is easy to use, drug-free and reduces pain in seconds without side effects . MOONMAG® uses magnesium salt from the Ancient Zechstein Seabed in Europe which is the most absorbable form of magnesium. Customers are in love with MOONMAG® Magnesium Creams because of the luxurious quality, and because they are changing lives.

"Being recently diagnosed with Lupus, I suffer from awful joint pain. I was miserable and didn't think anything could help. Then I found MoonMag magnesium relief cream! The first time I used it, I felt instant relief and I honestly cried because I thought I would have to just live with the pain. I use it religiously every day." – Danielle, December 9, 2019.

"That magnesium cream is amazing. I am out and about. My cane is still in the house. If not for the grace of God I am healed, pain-free." – Antwan, May 18, 2019.

Freda Mooncotch founded MOONMAG® after experiencing the healing powers of magnesium as a fitness trainer and athlete. After five years of researching pain management, and personal experimentation, Freda stumbled upon magnesium. While experimenting with several forms of the mineral, Freda had her eureka moment and created Vital Vortex Magnesium Cream and Supernova Extra Strong Magnesium Balm and the MOONMAG® Pain Relief Line was born.

