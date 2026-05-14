MoonPay Launches Headless Onramps

The First Native Crypto Checkout Platform Live Across Apple Pay, Cards, and Google Pay in the US, EEA, and 100+ Countries

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the leading crypto payments network, has launched MoonPay Headless Onramps, the first native crypto checkout platform to deliver one-tap purchases via Apple Pay, cards, and Google Pay across the US, EEA, and 100+ countries, while other headless onramp solutions remain limited to mobile payments in the US only. Initial launch partners, including Moonshot, Bitcoin.com, Bread, and Trust Wallet, are already leveraging this newest product.

Until now, MoonPay's core onramp product was a widget – a hosted checkout flow that lived visibly inside a partner's app as a MoonPay-branded experience. Headless replaces that model with a pure API integration that gives partners a fully white-labeled, highly-customizable checkout they control end to end, while MoonPay handles the payment rails, compliance and identity verification behind the scenes.

The shift reflects surging demand across the industry. Over the past year, wallets, exchanges, and applications with meaningful scale have moved away from third-party branded checkout flows toward fully embedded experiences where they control the entire user journey.

Getting onchain with MoonPay Headless is nearly instantaneous. Apple Pay, the highest-converting payment method in mobile commerce, can now be fully embedded inside partner applications for the first time. For verified users, a single tap through Apple Pay completes the purchase entirely inside the partner's app, with no redirect, and no re-authentication.

The platform launches with Apple Pay, card payments, and Google Pay, available across the US, EEA, and 100+ countries. For new users, a lightweight onboarding frame opens inline within the partner's app. Once a user completes that flow, every subsequent visit is frictionless.

MoonPay Headless is available now.

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About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech. Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense and money transmitter licenses across the United States. MoonPay also has MiCA authorization in the EU to provide on- and off-ramps. MoonPay is how the world moves value.

SOURCE MoonPay