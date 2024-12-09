Moonpig and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital Team Up To Spread Holiday Cheer to Those in Need

The online custom card company pledges to donate $5 for every card purchased to support St. Jude with a specially designed 35-card collection.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonpig, world leading personalized greeting card company, is excited to announce a partnership with St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital to raise money to understand, treat, and cure childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases this holiday season. The collaboration, which went live on the Moonpig website on December 1st and will last through the holiday season allows consumers to choose from a curated collection of 35 cards.

The holiday card collection Moonpig offers as part of this initiative includes options for users to add custom photos and stickers and covers a wide range of holidays and aesthetics. Moonpig allows users to send cards directly from their website, saving consumers valuable time. Cards can be sent directly to your Christmas card recipient or back to yourself via USPS, or digitally for those last minute needs. For every card purchased from Moonpig's exclusive charity collection with St. Jude, $5 will be donated directly to St. Jude, regardless of the card's price or size.

This initiative has a maximum guaranteed donation of $15,000, helping the nationally recognized charity ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food—allowing them to focus on their families. This partnership is a natural extension of Moonpig's mission to spread joy and help those in need, and there's no better time than the holiday season.

About Moonpig:

Founded in 2000, Moonpig is the leader in personalized greeting cards and gifts, helping people share meaningful moments through thoughtful, creative designs. With thousands of options and a convenient app, Moonpig connects loved ones through heartfelt messages for any occasion.

About St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and cures childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

