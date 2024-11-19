Moonpig and The Everygirl Partner to Help Busy Readers Share Meaningful Moments This Holiday Season

Known for its personal touch, Moonpig makes connecting meaningfully effortlessly, offering a wide array of unique and customizable card designs that leave a lasting impression. To kick off this partnership, The Everygirl readers can send their first card for free to a loved one, helping spread joy and share heartfelt moments easily this holiday season.

Founded in 2000, Moonpig is dedicated to helping people commemorate life's special milestones, from big occasions like milestone birthdays and surprise engagements to everyday "just because" gestures. Moonpig's website and app offer thousands of card designs and customizable options, allowing users to create one-of-a-kind greetings easily. Each card is printed and mailed for you directly from Moonpig, making it convenient for even the busiest readers to connect with loved ones on the go.

By offering Everygirl readers a complimentary card with the code 'EVERYGIRLFREE' in the Moonpig app and online, Moonpig empowers users to create the perfect personalized greeting, no matter the occasion. The platform not only provides reminders of upcoming celebrations, ensuring no special moment is missed, but also offers a variety of card sizes, including bold, large-format options.

This partnership is a natural extension of Moonpig's mission to bring joy to people's lives, even amid packed schedules. With Moonpig, Everygirl readers can easily share thoughtful messages and enhance their celebrations year-round.

About Moonpig

