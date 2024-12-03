MoonQube Boosts Performance and Scalability with OpenMetal's Private Cloud Infrastructure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonQube, a leading provider of reliable cloud hosting solutions, has significantly enhanced its offerings by building their services on OpenMetal's on-demand private cloud infrastructure. This strategic partnership enables MoonQube to deliver scalable, secure, and high-performance cloud services to its global clientele.

Specializing in web hosting, virtual machines, Kubernetes deployments, block storage, object storage, and domain management, MoonQube sought a cloud infrastructure that could meet its diverse and growing demands. OpenMetal's on-demand private cloud built on enterprise open-source technologies emerged as the ideal solution, offering rapid deployment and seamless scalability.

According to the founder of MoonQube, "Integrating OpenMetal's private cloud has been transformative for our operations. The enhanced performance and control have allowed us to better serve our clients and adapt swiftly to their evolving needs."

The collaboration has resulted in:

Exceptional Performance: Powered by OpenMetal, MoonQube's infrastructure surpasses competitors on key industry benchmarks, delivering faster and more reliable services.

Optimized Cost Efficiency: Leveraging OpenMetal's transparent and competitive pricing, MoonQube has achieved substantial cost reductions, allowing them to provide greater value to their customers.

Outstanding Support: OpenMetal's proactive, hands-on support has empowered MoonQube to innovate and scale effortlessly, ensuring seamless operations and growth.

MoonQube's public cloud hosting service is built on OpenMetal's Large v2 Cloud Core, featuring three hyperconverged servers with OpenStack and Ceph. Each server is equipped with dual Intel Xeon Silver 4314 processors, 512GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and 2x 3.2TB NVMe drives. As a hosted private cloud, it inherently offers the privacy and security MoonQube was looking for. Additionally, OpenMetal's generous bandwidth allocation and innovative 95th percentile data egress pricing model enabled MoonQube to pass on cost savings to their customers.

"We worked closely with MoonQube to fine tune their infrastructure to help them achieve their performance goals," stated Yuriy Shyyan, Director of Infrastructure at OpenMetal. "For us it goes beyond just providing the best private cloud infrastructure, we are deeply invested in the success of our customers."

This partnership underscores MoonQube's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to deliver superior cloud hosting solutions. By adopting OpenMetal's private cloud, MoonQube is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of its clients and maintain a competitive edge in the industry.

About MoonQube

MoonQube is a premier cloud hosting provider offering a range of services, including virtual machines, Kubernetes deployments, block storage, object storage, web hosting, and domain management. With a focus on delivering exceptional client experiences, MoonQube serves a diverse range of industries worldwide.

About OpenMetal

OpenMetal is a leading provider of open source cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions. OpenMetal provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet various cloud infrastructure requirements. Their offerings include Bare Metal Dedicated Servers, Ceph Storage Clusters, Hosted Private Clouds, and OpenStack Private Clouds.

