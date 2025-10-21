Moonshot AI Secures $10M in Seed Funding for AI-driven Autonomous Website Optimization

E-commerce customers increase revenue 30% with the digital customer experience optimization solution as leading Silicon Valley investors allow Moonshot AI to scale across industries

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonshot AI , the AI-powered platform that turns websites into fully automated, self-optimizing living organisms, today announced $10 Million in seed funding. The no-code platform leverages generative AI to teach websites to evolve to increase conversions, sales, and revenue. The round was led by Mighty Capital and other investors who participated in the round include: Oceans Ventures, Uncorrelated, Garuda Ventures, and Almaz Capital.

Moonshot AI is building a new species of website — one that learns, experiments, and evolves on its own. Its platform continuously analyzes user behavior, generates new on-site experiences using generative AI, tests them live, and deploys the winners automatically. The result: websites that learn, adapt, and outgrow yesterday's version of themselves.

As companies approach the busy holiday season, it is critical to have up-to-the-second optimized experiences. Moonshot AI's founders, Aviv Frenkel, PhD and Evyatar Segal, bring their own history with the pains of e-commerce and digital experience optimization.

"There are B2B and B2C companies. Moonshot AI, to Evyatar and I, is a B-2-me company," said Aviv Frenkel , Co-Founder and CEO of Moonshot AI. "I started out because I had a pain in my e-commerce business, and I wanted to fix it. Conversion rate optimization is like voodoo, you never know what works and what doesn't, and every change you want to make requires a massive team. That's why we started Moonshot AI."

E-commerce customers have already seen a 30% uplift in customer revenue per visitor after a few months of using Moonshot AI, including Yáneken and DefenAge .

"As AI enters the post-hype cycle of market adoption and more and more companies are struggling to make an impact with AI tools and the online customer experience, we're coming to the market at a critical time," said Co-Founder and CTO of Moonshot AI, Evyatar Segal . "The benefit of launching in the e-commerce space is that we've been able to show the immediate ROI of our AI platform. We look forward to the ROI of our initial seed round and continuing to grow."

As Moonshot AI's model continues to learn from existing and future online businesses, the benefits could only increase.

"At Mighty Capital, we back innovators whose products deliver measurable business impact. Moonshot AI is doing exactly that — helping organizations boost their bottom line through AI-powered optimization. We're proud to partner with them at this pivotal stage of growth as they help even more businesses profit with their revolutionary AI solution," said Jennifer Vancini, Co-Founder and General Partner at Mighty Capital.

