Moonshot and Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Forge Strategic Statewide Partnership

Moonshot

10 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. and TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (THCC), the largest Hispanic Chamber in Arizona, and Moonshot have joined forces in a strategic partnership aimed at advancing economic development and fostering entrepreneurship in Arizona. Their collaborative efforts will focus not only on the bicultural Arizona-Mexico border region but also on supporting Latino communities throughout the state. This partnership brings together two influential organizations to empower businesses and communities through economic growth, innovation, and job creation.

The THCC and Moonshot are pooling their resources, networks, and expertise to equip entrepreneurs, subject matter experts, and businesses with the tools needed for success. Together, they will offer joint programs, funding opportunities, and a platform for the exchange of ideas and connections.

Rob Elias, President and CEO of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber, stated, "Our primary goal is to create an environment where commerce and consumers can thrive. As the largest Latino business organization in the state, we are dedicated to supporting Latinos across the state. Partnering with Moonshot enhances our mission by bringing together a diverse range of talents and expertise to drive progress."

Key areas of focus for the partnership include:

  • Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Development: Both organizations will work towards establishing a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem to support subject matter experts and businesses in bringing their products and services to market.
  • Cross-Border Collaboration: Given the bicultural nature of the Arizona-Mexico border region, the partnership will encourage cross-border initiatives and programs aimed at leveraging the unique assets and challenges of the area.
  • Resource and Knowledge Sharing: Joint workshops, seminars, and mentorship programs will be implemented to share best practices and tools for success.
  • Funding Opportunities: The partnership will explore avenues for grants, investments, and other forms of financial support for startups and established businesses.

Scott Hathcock, President & CEO of Moonshot, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "We're thrilled to join forces with the Tucson Hispanic Chamber. By partnering with THCC, we can harness a wealth of bicultural expertise to accelerate job creation and economic growth throughout our great state."

About Moonshotä:
Moonshot, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona, has a 23-year history dedicated to helping subject matter experts bring their products and services to market and assisting rural cities in developing entrepreneurial ecosystems that create jobs. They believe that the most innovative products are not solely conceived by the business class but rather by scientists, engineers, technologists, designers, and dreamers. For more details, visit www.moonshotaz.com.

About Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce:
The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is committed to fostering economic and societal conditions that enable both commerce and consumers to thrive in the bicultural region of the Arizona-Mexico border and across the state. Their belief in the power of business as a personal endeavor is reflected in their mission of facilitating an open and genuine exchange of ideas, values, and connections. For more information, visit www.tucsonhispanicchamber.org.

For Media Inquiries:
Please contact Kiersten Hathcock, VP of Marketing, at [email protected] or 928.213.9234.

