Moonshot Founder Matt Scarlett Launches Twyst in Partnership with ErthCycle, Pioneering Sustainable Innovation in Functional Beverages

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With around 15 years of experience within the beverage industry, including the creation of the successful Bread & Butter Wines, Moonshot Wine Company founder Matt Scarlett is set to revolutionize the market once again. Introducing Twyst, a functional beverage perfectly aligned with the Non-Alcoholic and Low-ABV trends. This innovative launch is further enhanced by a strategic partnership with ErthCycle to deliver innovative, bringing cutting edge sustainable packaging solutions to the forefront.

Twyst: Leading the Charge in Functional Beverages

Twyst is poised to meet the increasing demand for non-alcoholic and low-ABV beverages. In 2023, sales of no- and low-alcohol beverages rose 11.4% to $788.5 million, according to NielsenIQ, a leading consumer intelligence company. Recognizing this trend, Scarlett envisioned Twyst as a pioneering product in this rapidly expanding market segment.

ErthCycle: Revolutionizing Packaging

To complement the innovative nature of Twyst, Scarlett prioritized sustainable packaging. Enter ErthCycle. Moonshot and ErthCycle are collaborating to create custom packaging that is Greener Plastic-certified and organically biodegradable. This partnership not only ensures environmental responsibility but also provides Moonshot with a carbon reduction certification.

ErthCycle's typically cost-neutral pricing compared to standard plastics makes this partnership a logical and timely choice. "I want to be responsible as a businessman and also as a dad; I have a young family, and I want to make sure that I am leaving this planet better than I found it for my five boys," said Scarlett.

A Legacy of Success

Scarlett's previous success includes co-founding Bread and Butter Wines, one of the fastest-growing wine brands in the USA. This background of innovation and growth underscores his expertise and visionary approach in the beverage industry.

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

The partnership between Moonshot and ErthCycle exemplifies a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation. With new legislation, higher consumer demands, and groundbreaking products transforming the industry, both companies are at the forefront of creating positive change.

Availability

Consumers can look forward to finding Twyst on the shelves of Albertsons and Safeway stores across the West this fall. This launch marks a significant milestone in Moonshot's journey toward delivering healthier, more sustainable beverage options to the market.

Quotes from Leadership

"We are excited to partner with Moonshot to bring sustainable packaging to the forefront of the beverage industry. Our collaboration reflects a mutual dedication to making a meaningful impact on the environment while meeting consumer demands for innovative products," said Cooper Bayliss, CEO of ErthCycle.

"Twyst represents our commitment to innovation and sustainability. We are thrilled to introduce a product that not only meets consumer needs but also supports a healthier planet," added Matt Scarlett.

About ErthCycle

ErthCycle is an innovative packaging company focused on creating sustainable, organically biodegradable packaging solutions. Committed to reducing environmental impact, ErthCycle develops standard plastic packaging alternative products that are third-party tested and carbon-reduction-certified.

