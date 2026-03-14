Moonshot International Integrates Jupiter Perpetuals to Power Mobile Leverage Trading for 2M+ Users

Moonshot International's new leverage trading product with up to 250x on BTC, ETH, and SOL, funded via Apple Pay, Venmo, and debit card, built on Jupiter Perps

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Moonshot International, an affiliate of Moonshot, the mobile-first crypto platform with over 2 million users, is launching leverage trading on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana with up to 250x leverage via Jupiter Perpetuals, Solana's dominant onchain perps protocol with $264 billion in 2025 volume, and the global leader in onchain finance with $3 trillion in lifetime volume.

Moonshot International's fiat rails and mobile-first UX bring Jupiter's perpetuals infrastructure to an entirely new user base. By supporting fiat on-ramps like Apple Pay, Venmo, and debit card, Moonshot makes leveraged trading accessible to mainstream audiences for the first time, no cryptocurrency wallet required. This positions Jupiter Perps as the execution layer powering the next wave of consumer crypto products under a global compliance framework.

"The Moonshot team is amongst the smartest, most driven group of people I have ever met. What they've built is the kind of product that can bring millions of new users into DeFi — and we want Jupiter's infrastructure to be the foundation they build on. When a platform is serious about doing things right, including engaging with regulators and building real compliance infrastructure, that's exactly the kind of partner we want powering their products," said Meow, Founder, Jupiter Exchange

Why Jupiter Perpetuals: Liquidity Depth & Infrastructure That Survives Scrutiny

Moonshot International chose Jupiter Perpetuals because no other Solana perps protocol comes close on the metrics that matter at scale.

Jupiter Perps by the numbers:

Over $264 billion in perpetuals volume in 2025

More than 75% market share on Solana

Over $3.5 billion in total value locked across SOL, ETH , BTC, and USDC

, BTC, and USDC Three independent security audits completed

Zero material exploits or fund losses in protocol history

Fully non-custodial, deterministic execution, every trade validated on-chain against oracle prices, leverage limits, and exposure caps with no human in the loop

That liquidity depth is the difference between a product that holds up under real volume and one that breaks when it matters most.

Beyond liquidity, Jupiter gives Moonshot International an infrastructure framework that holds up under regulatory scrutiny across numerous jurisdictions, something no alternative on Solana has. The protocol's fully non-custodial, deterministic execution model, where every trade is validated onchain against oracle prices, leverage limits, and exposure caps, is not just a technical choice. It's foundational to Moonshot's expansion strategy as they engage with regulators and build real compliance infrastructure for a consumer-leverage product.

What Moonshot International Is Launching

Moonshot International's leverage trading product lets users trade BTC, ETH, and SOL with up to 250x leverage, directly from their phone. Users fund trades with Apple Pay, Venmo, debit card, or other regional payment methods, no crypto wallet, no seed phrase, no desktop interface. The experience is designed to be as simple as buying a memecoin: open the app, pick a direction, set your leverage, and go. Positions have no expiry date.

Leverage trading is one of the most actively traded segments of crypto, but it's historically been locked behind complex platforms designed for professional traders. After Moonshot made memecoins accessible to millions, Moonshot International saw a clear opportunity: bring the same mobile-first, fiat-friendly approach to leverage trading and open an international market that's been gatekept by complexity.

Product Details

Supported Assets Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) Maximum Leverage Up to 250x Execution Infrastructure Jupiter Perpetuals on Solana Funding Methods Apple Pay, Venmo, debit card, and more (varies by region) Position Expiry None — hold as long as you want (subject to fees and liquidation) Platform Mobile (iOS and Android) Moonshot Users 2M+ Launch Date TBD — to be confirmed and shared with press contacts in advance

Geographic Availability

Moonshot International's leverage trading product is available globally with the exception of: Australia, Bermuda, Canada, China, Cyprus, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Panama, Singapore, United Kingdom, United States, United Arab Emirates, and OFAC-sanctioned nations and territories.

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the leading onchain finance platform, building infrastructure for an open financial future. With $1.16 trillion in annual volume and over $3 trillion processed to date, Jupiter delivers a unified superapp experience that is intuitive to use, built to last, and proven at scale. It is the number-one trading venue and number-one protocol by TVL on Solana, operating a full-stack product suite spanning self-custody, spot trading, perpetual futures, lending, staking, token creation, prediction markets, and developer APIs.

About Moonshot International

Moonshot International is an affiliate of Moonshot, the mobile-first crypto platform that made memecoins accessible to millions. With over 2 million users, Moonshot International is introducing leverage trading, bringing the same fiat-friendly, no-wallet-required approach to fully collateralized borrowing for leveraged exposure.

The platform supports funding via Apple Pay, Venmo, debit card, and regional payment methods across iOS and Android.

Legal Disclaimer: Moonshot International is not registered with any U.S., U.K., or E.U. regulator and this content is not intended for such audiences. U.S., U.K., and E.U. persons, and individuals in certain restricted jurisdictions, are not permitted to leverage trade. Nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, tax, or other professional advice, nor a solicitation or recommendation to trade.

SOURCE Jupiter