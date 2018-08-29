Moonshots: Creating a World of Abundance By Naveen Jain with John Schroeter - Foreword by Sir Richard Branson

In his first book, Naveen Jain, serial entrepreneur and founder of Moon Express, Viome and other groundbreaking companies, shares how curiosity, imagination, and exponential innovation are the keys to creating life without limits. Naveen Jain has been at the forefront of the exponential technology developments that will forever change how we live and work – from redefining civilian space exploration to disrupting healthcare and education.

In MOONSHOTS: CREATING A WORLD OF ABUNDANCE, Naveen Jain and John Schroeter, publisher of the iconic Popular Electronics, Mechanix Illustrated, and Popular Astronomy magazines, reveal remarkable insights from the "super entrepreneur" mindset – the mindset that incites him and others to create an exciting and abundant future. Jain also shares his personal journey and how he's applied these powerful concepts to moonshot initiatives he's leading today, including Moon Express, a private lunar venture that promises to open the moon's resources for the betterment of humanity.

It may not seem like it, but we are living in a world where anything is possible. We have access to technology that is evolving at an exponential rate. In this book, Jain and Schroeter explore unique perspectives on several topics such as how these exponential technologies in the hands of imaginative entrepreneurs can lead us out of a world driven by scarcity and into an economy of abundance. They also share how anyone and everyone can play a vital role in creating a better future and why entrepreneurs who are spearheading these efforts are poised to become the world's next superpower.

The foreword, by Sir Richard Branson, shares a snippet from his own journey as an entrepreneur; how he took on seemingly impossible challenges – his own moonshots – to get where he is today. His success was not found by following a list of rules; it was by diving in despite possibly failing. Branson also notes that real success comes from asking the question, "How does one go about doing things that are truly meaningful in the world?" Throughout Moonshots, Jain sets out to answer that very question.

Join Jain on the journey through these pages and awaken your own moonshot potential – a discovery that will change your future and possibly the world. MOONSHOTS is available for preorder today and on bookstands on October 1, 2018.

"This brilliant must-read book by Naveen Jain provides the key to unlocking the emerging new era of abundance, turning the page forever on the old and obsolete scarcity-driven mindset. Here is a powerful book that will give you the confidence to launch your own moonshot and solve any grand challenge you choose." —Tony Robbins, Entrepreneur, Best-selling Author, Philanthropist, Life and Business Strategist

"Every entrepreneur should read this book!" —Sir Richard Branson, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Founder of the Virgin Group

"Naveen Jain flips expectations by arguing that we should create more of what we need rather than consume less of what we have. Allow him to extend your frontiers of possibility and help you find your own moonshot." —Mehmet Oz, MD, Emmy Award Winning Host, The Doctor Oz Show

"Abundance and wealth are clearly states of mind that translate into the ability to lead a rich life, but also improve the quality of life of others. In this wonderful book Naveen shows how living in possibility, embracing uncertainty, and pursuing your dreams with passion can lead to manifesting any vision you have. Read and be enlightened and successful." —Deepak Chopra, MD

"In Moonshots, Naveen Jain shows you how to unlock the secret ingredients needed to take your own moonshot. He reinforces the vision of abundance and the fact that we are alive at the best time ever! Read this book and be prepared to take action." —Peter H. Diamandis, MD, Founder, XPRIZE & Singularity University, Author, NYTimes Bestsellers, Abundance and BOLD

"Moonshots is a fun and inspiring must-read book for all who want to be prepared for a world approaching the singularity. With Naveen as your guide, you'll learn that you, too, can play a vital role in creating a world of transcendence—an exhilarating world that keeps surpassing new heights." —Ray Kurzweil, inventor, author and futurist

"It only takes a few people—driven by belief and a strong internal compass— to materially change the landscape of the world. MOONSHOTS shows you what it takes. Read this book to learn how to develop the mindset that can make anything happen." —Vinod Khosla, Khosla Ventures, Founder of Sun Microsystems

"Moonshots is a force multiplier for the mind for anyone who dreams of creating a better future. Humanity does indeed have a bright future—but only if enough of us read this book! MOONSHOTS not only shows us what that brighter future could look like, but how you can actually make it happen." —Tim Draper, investor, educator, and author of "How to be the Startup Hero"

NAVEEN JAIN is the Chairman and founder of Moon Express, the founder of inome, Intelius, TalentWise, InfoSpace, and Viome. Together, his experiences tell the story of a man who, with hard work, creativity, and "a little luck and good timing," became a multi-award-winning top entrepreneur whose passion lies in creating successful business ventures for the good of all. Jain is a trustee of the board at the XPRIZE Foundation, a director of the board of Singularity University, and a director on the board of several startup companies. His awards and honors range from the Albert Einstein Technology Medal to being named one of the "Six People Who Will Change the Internet" to leading a business that earned a place on the Puget Sound Business Journal's "Top Three Best Workplaces" list. Jain's wife and children share his commitment to improving the lives of others through philanthropic activities centered on innovation, education, and positive youth development.

JOHN SCHROETER is publisher of the iconic Popular Electronics, Mechanix Illustrated, and Popular Astronomy magazines at TechnicaCuriosa.com, and executive director of TheStartupStudy.com. His deep industry experience spans semiconductors to high-performance computing to advanced automotive technologies. His patented work in eliminating counterfeit drugs from the supply chain was recognized with Frost & Sullivan's Technology Innovation Award. He also consults in the advanced semiconductor and high-performance computing fields, with an emphasis on machine learning applications in defense and healthcare. Schroeter is also the author of several books, including the Prentice Hall classic, Surviving the ASIC Experience, on the design of custom integrated circuits.

