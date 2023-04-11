Moonstax: The Ultimate Game-Changer for NFT Project Owners in the Web3 Universe

Introducing the Groundbreaking SaaS Platform that Redefines Web3 Creator Businesses

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Thursday, the company formerly known as gDEX Metaverse unveiled its new identity, Moonstax , a revolutionary platform designed to simplify Web3 treasury operations, workflows, multi-party management, and accounting for NFT project owners. With its state-of-the-art multi-chain and multi-wallet smart contract environment, Moonstax streamlines processes, monetizes projects, and unlocks new revenue channels all in one place.

Everything you need to build, run and scale a profitable NFT business. Moonstax is a no-coding needed platform that enables NFT and Web3 businesses to manage, monetize, and scale their projects across their entire ecosystem - all in one place. Moonstax's next-generation technology simplifies and secures Web3 treasury operations, workflows, multi-party management and accounting with an integrated multi-chain and multi-wallet advanced smart contract environment. Moonstax is designed with YOU in mind - to help you navigate the Web3 creator economy effortlessly. Our cutting-edge platform is tailored to streamline NFT and crypto treasury operations, NFT projects, workflows, multi-party Web3 asset management, and accounting, so you can focus on what matters most!

The industry's #1 global app store for decentralized applications, DappRadar joined the launch featuring the Moonstax platform with an amazing review .

Moonstax's early backers include leading VCs and angels such as Polygon Studios, Shima Capital, NGC Ventures, Alumni Ventures Blockchain Fund, Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon co-founder & COO), etc. Moonstax now has over 140 partners, 320,000 registered users, and 100,000+ socials/communities. The all-star team includes experts from Konami, Zinga, Disney, Techstars Web3, Bandai Namco, YouTube, and more.

The decision to pivot was made in response to the growing demand for the company's unique platform solutions within the wider Web3 creator economy market centered around NFT businesses as a whole. It was indicative for the company to expand on their core solutions.

Despite the pivot, the team is staying true to its mission—to onboard a billion Web2 users into Web3 by providing a seamless and easy to use experience, without compromising safety and security.

To celebrate its launch, Moonstax is offering free early access to its powerful tools on the new beta platform. Users can experience simplified processes, enhanced collaboration, transparent accounting, and more seamlessly across multiple popular blockchain networks.

"We want to thank our partners and users for their support of our platform over the years," said J.D. Salbego , founder and CEO. "We believe that our pivot to the wider creator economy space will provide an even greater opportunity for our community to participate in the Web3 ecosystem."

Moonstax's mission is to empower users to excel in the ever-evolving Web3 creator landscape. With this new identity, the company is eager to bring even more innovative solutions to its users. Join Moonstax in this exciting new chapter and experience the future.

