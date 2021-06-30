Moonstone Nutrition Launches Alkali Citrate Capsules for Kidney Health Support

Over 30 million people in the U.S. have kidney stones. Until now, the best prevention options have been hard-to-swallow prescription drugs and a very restrictive diet. Moonstone products contain clinically significant amounts of citrate-as-alkali to increase urine citrate and urine pH. These ingredients make the kidneys less hospitable to the formation of kidney stones. In 2020 Moonstone's kidney stone experts launched an OTC line of ready-to-mix powder beverages with 30mEq of alkali citrate per serving. The new OTC capsules also deliver 30mEq of alkali citrate per serving, in a convenient capsule format.

"Until now, consumers have had few OTC options. Although lemon juice and citrus-based beverages may raise urine citrate, those drinks are not optimized for kidney stone prevention," explains Salim Rayes, Moonstone Nutrition President and CEO. "Moonstone's key ingredients have been studied and found to be effective in preventing kidney stones."

Moonstone aims to raise awareness about the prevalence of kidney stones and the importance of overall kidney health. One in three adults in the U.S. is at risk for developing kidney disease due to numerous factors, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or family history. Moonstone brings kidney health to the forefront of education by providing practical information and prevention options.

