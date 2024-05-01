Moonstone Nutrition Launches New Investment Opportunity on StartEngine to Fuel Company Growth and Prevent Painful Kidney Stones

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonstone Nutrition, a pioneering nutraceutical company dedicated to the prevention of kidney stones, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest investment campaign on StartEngine, one of the leading equity crowdfunding platforms. This exciting initiative offers both seasoned and novice investors the unique opportunity to partake in the growth of a company that's at the forefront of kidney health.

About Moonstone Nutrition



This campaign not only allows individuals to invest in a company with a strong market presence and a proven track record but also to support a worthy cause that impacts millions of lives. Post this

Moonstone Nutrition was founded by leading kidney stone specialists from Harvard, New York University (NYU), and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). With one in ten Americans suffering from the excruciating pain of kidney stones, and over 2 million annual ER visits, Moonstone's mission has never been more critical. The company's flagship product, Stone Stopper®, is a patented, clinically proven solution that dramatically reduces the incidence of kidney stones. Available in capsules, gummies, and powder drinks, Stone Stopper® effectively increases urine citrate levels and alkalinizes urine, thus preventing the formation of kidney stones. Moonstone Nutrition Stone Stopper® is readily available on major retail platforms like Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, and in Walgreens and CVS Health Hub stores.

Investment Opportunity



By investing in Moonstone Nutrition through StartEngine, contributors can directly support and benefit from the company's innovative approach to kidney stone prevention. This campaign not only allows individuals to invest in a company with a strong market presence and a proven track record but also to support a worthy cause that impacts millions of lives.

Why Invest?

Proven Impact: Stone Stopper ® has already made significant strides in preventing kidney stones, improving quality of life for countless individuals.

has already made significant strides in preventing kidney stones, improving quality of life for countless individuals. Expert Backing: Developed by top doctors and patented for its unique formulation.

Growing Market: With the continuous rise in kidney stone cases, the demand for effective preventive solutions is higher than ever.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to make a tangible difference in the health sector while gaining a stake in a growing company. Invest in Moonstone Nutrition today and be part of a movement that's setting new standards in kidney health. To invest, visit StartEngine here.

For more information, please contact:

Anya Sarkisov

Email: [email protected]

Visit: https://moonstonenutrition.com

Invest today for a healthier tomorrow!

Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security by Moonstone Nutrition or any other third party. Future investment opportunities are subject to change at any time.

SOURCE Moonstone Nutrition