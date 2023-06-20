Moonstone Nutrition Launches Stone Stopper™ at Walmart

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonstone Nutrition, the manufacturer of Stone Stopper™, has announced the launch of its kidney health supplements at 3,800+ Walmart stores and Walmart.com, starting in June. Stone Stopper™ is the first patented formula with clinically significant amounts of alkali citrate, known to prevent the formation of kidney stones.

Over 33 million people in the U.S. suffer from excruciating kidney stones. Moonstone Stone Stopper™ offers kidney stone sufferers a simple way to add alkali citrate to their daily routine. Alkali citrate is known to increase urine pH and urine citrate, making the kidneys inhospitable to the formation of kidney stones.

"Moonstone Nutrition aims to raise awareness about the prevalence of kidney stones and the importance of overall kidney health," said Salim Rayes, President and CEO of Moonstone Nutrition. "We view Walmart as an important partner as we accelerate our expansion nationally, offering our customers additional locations to find Stone Stopper™ products." 

About Moonstone Nutrition:

Moonstone Stone Stopper™ was developed by world-renowned kidney stone doctors and is scientifically proven to reduce the formation of kidney stones. Over 33 million people in the U.S. suffer from excruciating kidney stones and 49 million suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD). Stone Stopper™ is the first effective kidney stone supplement on the market with true functional health benefits. It's available in supplement capsules, gummies, and ready-to-mix (RTM) powders.

