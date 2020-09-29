Moonstone Nutrition, Offering the First-Ever OTC Alkali Citrate Drink Formula to Prevent Kidney Stones, Announces Educational Partnership with National Kidney Foundation

The prevalence of kidney stones in the United States increased 231% from the late 1970s to the late 2000s, with women representing the fastest group of new kidney stone formers. This may be due to a rise in obesity, diabetes, hypertension and metabolic syndrome, which are all considered risk factors for stone formation. Prescription treatments for kidney stones are available but there are few, over-the-counter (OTC) products available to effectively support kidney stone prevention. Moonstone Nutrition has introduced a patented formula delivering 30mEq of alkali citrate (from citrate salts) per serving. Moonstone was developed by kidney stone experts.

"Until now, consumers only had a few OTC options. Although lemon juice and citrus-based beverages may raise urine citrate, those drinks may not be optimized for kidney stone prevention," explains Moonstone Nutrition President and CEO Salim Rayes. "Moonstone contains clinically significant amounts of citrate-as-alkali to increase urine citrate and pH, and may make the kidneys less hospitable to the formation of kidney stones, namely: calcium oxalate, cystine and uric acid stones. Moonstone's key ingredients have been studied and found effective in helping prevent kidney stones." Current prescription therapies such as calcium citrate and potassium citrate are also safe and effective for kidney stone management and prevention. Sodium bicarbonate is available over the counter but may not be as effective as citrate salts.

"We're very pleased to partner with Moonstone Nutrition to help inform our patients and healthcare professionals on ways to prevent and treat kidney stones," said Anthony Gucciardo, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, NKF. "The informational microsite we've developed will share information on risk factors, symptoms and what consumers can do to prevent this often-painful condition."

Prevention of kidney stones may include a combination of lifestyle changes and medications, which vary based on the type of stones. This usually requires consultation with an expert in kidney stone management, such as a kidney doctor (nephrologist) or kidney surgeon (urologist) to individualize recommendations. Drinking enough fluid, generally water, is the best way to prevent most types of stones. Adequate fluid intake helps keep urine less concentrated with waste products that might form stones.

Dietary changes, such as avoiding animal protein and eating more fruits and vegetables are also important for kidney health by making the urine less acidic. Fresh fruits and vegetables contain low levels of sodium. Avoiding excess sodium and maintaining a healthy weight are also beneficial for kidney stone prevention. Inexpensive prescription medications such as calcium citrate and potassium citrate are commonly used to treat and prevent many types of kidney stones.

Moonstone is the first OTC beverage designed to help prevent kidney stones. Moonstone's unique combination of alkali citrate salts work by increasing urine citrate and urine pH to levels that help inhibit stone formation. In addition to its active ingredients, Moonstone is also a source of magnesium and vitamin B6, low in sodium and has no added sugars. Moonstone may appeal to patients seeking clean label products because it is non-GMO, and free of wheat, fat and soy.

"There is a need for more options in the category given the rise of kidney stone formation, it's a serious issue," comments Rayes. "Since there hasn't been an accessible solution available, many have only been able to turn to homemade remedies such as lemon water, which is a weak source of citrate. Moonstone was designed to optimize alkali citrate levels better than lemon water in order to maximize kidney health."

Through this multi-year partnership, Moonstone will also support the development of several initiatives targeting nephrologists and urologists, including Renal Roundtables, an increasingly popular and effective educational and networking platform which is delivered virtually to discuss the latest findings on kidney stone prevention and treatment; and a series of virtual events for both kidney patients and those at risk, which provide an opportunity to learn from leading nephrologists about ways to better manage stone formation.

For more information about kidney stones visit kidney.org/content/understanding-kidney-stones. To order a supply of Moonstone for your clinical practice, visit www.MoonstoneNutrition.com.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Blacks or African Americans are almost 4 times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About Moonstone Nutrition

Created by leading kidney specialists, Moonstone is the first patented drink mix that helps prevent kidney stones. The company holds six patents in the United States, Mexico, Australia and Japan. Future patents are pending in the EU and China. At only 25-30 calories per serving, Moonstone provides an easy way to help prevent kidney stones on a daily basis. Moonstone products have not been clinically tested for safety and efficacy. The company is based in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.MoonstoneNutrition.com .

About National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

