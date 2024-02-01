Mooo-ve Over and Pucker Up with The Dairy Alliance and Adopt a Cow

Education program hosts "Most Kissable Calf" contest throughout February for classrooms across the Southeast

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for an 'udderly' adorable Valentine this year? The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast, is partnering with Discover Dairy's "Adopt a Cow" program, an educational series run by the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania, to host a photo contest for the "Most Kissable Calf" this February. At the end of February, the program will announce the winner of the "Most Kissable Calf" contest, and the winning calf and her host family will receive a calf care package.

The Dairy Alliance has eight host farms with 20 calves participating in the Adopt a Cow program during the 2023-2024 school year across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

"It's no secret that the 'Most Kissable Calf' contest is something that students and our team look forward to. We're thrilled to continue supporting this program and fueling agricultural curiosity throughout the Southeast," said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "At the core of The Dairy Alliance is the commitment not only to provide an educational platform to communicate the benefits of dairy milk but also to infuse a sense of fun and charm by bridging the gap between schools and our farmers."

Aimed to have students share the love for their classroom's adopted calf from a dairy farm, schools are encouraged to vote online at Discover Dairy for the most kissable calf. Once votes are gathered at the end of February, the winning calf and her host family will receive a calf care package.

Each classroom that enrolls in the Adopt a Cow program is paired with a calf from a dairy farm. Classrooms receive photos, video updates, and activity sheets throughout the school year that allow them to watch their calf grow. Through immersive, hands-on learning activities and free curriculum provided by Discover Dairy, students gain a deeper understanding of the dairy industry and where their food comes from.

For more information on The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com/ or to learn about Discover Dairy's programs and initiatives, visit https://www.discoverdairy.com/. To vote in this year's Most Kissable Calf contest, visit the link here.

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

