moopFi Launches in Missouri with Solution for Mounting Medical Bills

Healthcare-focused fintech offers Missouri consumers a new way to manage medical bill pressure through secure dashboard designed to address financial and administrative challenges

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- moopFi, a new healthcare-focused financial technology company, has launched a platform designed to simplify one of the most common frustrations burdening American households: managing medical bills.

moopFi enables patients to consolidate multiple medical bills into a secure dashboard, replacing scattered provider statements, due dates, and payment portals with a single streamlined process. Users immediately receive a 10% reduction on the total principal owed, along with flexible monthly payment options, often lower than standard provider payment plans.

Once users upload their medical bills and select their payment plan, moopFi coordinates full payment with providers, shifting the administrative burden away from households. For example, a user managing 10 bills from different providers could avoid setting up separate payment arrangements for each bill. Instead, the user could upload all 10 bills to moopFi, receive an instant 10% reduction, and manage one consolidated monthly payment plan through their dashboard.

The idea for moopFi was shaped by co-founder Ali Tweel's family experience navigating complex medical billing during serious health events, including a high-risk pregnancy involving multiple hospitalizations and a parent's cancer care.

"Most households don't just struggle with the cost of health care; they struggle with a confusing billing system," said Ali Tweel, co-founder of moopFi. "A single episode of care can generate multiple bills, each with its own format, timeline, and payment options. We built moopFi to bring those bills into one place and give patients a more manageable path forward."

Although moopFi is a patient-centered platform, healthcare providers also benefit. By coordinating payment directly with providers, moopFi helps reduce the burden of patient receivables, multiple payment arrangements and long collection timelines.

Robin Robeson, a Missouri executive with experience across banking, healthcare, technology and operations, serves as an Executive Advisor and Board Member for moopFi. "Healthcare billing is one of the most frustrating experiences for consumers," Robeson said. "moopFi delivers clarity and real financial relief when families need it most."

Because moopFi handles sensitive healthcare information and financial workflows, the company partnered with Missouri-based software engineering firm Moonbeam Development to custom-build a platform with the functionality required to support medical bill management.

"We needed more than an off-the-shelf solution. This type of platform requires security, flexibility and attention to complex workflows," said Tweel.

As healthcare costs continue to place pressure on American households, moopFi offers Missouri consumers a new way to take control of medical bills, reduce what they owe, and move forward with one secure dashboard and one monthly payment.

About moopFi

moopFi is a healthcare-focused fintech platform that helps patients consolidate medical bills, automatically reduce the total owed by 10%, select a budget-friendly monthly payment and manage everything through one secure dashboard. Learn more at moopFi.com.

SOURCE moopFi