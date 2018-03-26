Moore & Associates Signs 60,000 sf of Leases in 1Q18 at Worldgate Metro Plaza

A special thanks to Harry Klaff of JLL and Bobby Dwyer of CBRE for their representation of Ntrepid Corporation in the 42,000 square foot renewal/expansion lease. Ntrepid has been a tenant in the project since 2008 and saw the great opportunity to remain in Worldgate Metro Plaza to benefit from its unique blend of best-in-class renovation, convenience of walk to Metro, and Town Center amenities surrounding the Metro access all coming in the near future.

Strategically located ¼ mile from the forthcoming Herndon Metro Station with over 1,500 feet of prominent visibility along the Dulles Toll Road (109,000 vehicles per day), the project is being upgraded to include modern interior finishes, activated landscaping, and well-appointed tenant amenity areas. The buildings can accommodate both large users with the efficient 21,600 sf floor plates and small users with the premium built 3,500 sf spec suites. Moore & Associates is well into designs for over $10 Million in capital expenditures, with a majority of costs earmarked for exciting tenant amenities. Improvements will be completed in 2018.

Worldgate Metro Plaza is currently marketing a full building of 86,000 square feet for immediate occupancy. According to Daniel Purrington, Vice President of Leasing with Moore & Associates, "This opportunity for larger tenants to be the building's sole occupant is somewhat unique in the market. Combined with the opening of the Silver Line Metro and Toll Road visibility, it becomes one-of-a-kind."

Since its founding in 1979, the Moore team has enhanced the value of its commercial real estate investments through proactive management, leasing, and tenant interior construction, strengthening the decades long belief that platform execution drives down risk while increasing overall return. Moore currently manages more than 1.5 million square feet of commercial real estate with more than three hundred tenants, generating annual revenue of $30 million. Furthermore, Moore has developed numerous low and high rise office buildings.

