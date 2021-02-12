Moore acquires Worcester Envelope Company

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, a leading provider of performance-driven marketing solutions, announces the acquisition of Worcester Envelope Company, an industry leader specializing in custom envelope manufacturing. This acquisition comes less than 12 months from the $31 million investment Moore made in envelope manufacturing with the opening of Richmond Print Group in Virginia.

Moore is investing in Worcester Envelope to expand its envelope manufacturing in overall capacity, redundancy and location diversification. Based in Auburn, Massachusetts, Worcester Envelope specializes in the manufacturing of high color direct mail envelopes to service the medium to large volume mail industry.

"Worcester Envelope Company is a 125-year-old company that has been a trusted and highly respected vendor of Moore for many years. We know the talented leadership and the superior quality of the work they produce for the industry," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "This acquisition was the right fit for us as we are committed to increasing our capacity and geographic footprint in the envelope manufacturing space. With this addition, we have over 347,000 square feet of envelope manufacturing in Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri and Virginia."

Worcester Envelope's leadership team will remain the same including Derek Waterhouse as president, who will report to Jeff Pelcher, manufacturing chief operating officer of Moore. The organization will continue to brand and market itself as Worcester Envelope Company, a Moore company.

"We didn't decide to sell Worcester Envelope Company. We decided to sell Worcester Envelope Company to Moore. There is a large distinction," said Waterhouse. "Through the years other companies have approached us, but the fit wasn't there. Every interaction with the people of Moore has reinforced that we share a common vision. It is clear that they are the right partner and that now is the right time. We are excited about this new chapter for the company, as it will unlock greater potential for the future."

About Moore

Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 36 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, as well as research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.

About Worcester Envelope Company

Worcester Envelope Company is a trusted custom envelope manufacturing company that operates out of a 180,000 square foot facility in Auburn, Massachusetts. Founded in 1893, the 125-year company thrives by focusing on the customer and coupling the hard work of employees with the most advanced technology available. Today, Worcester Envelope continues to focus on its customers and provide envelopes, as well as print and mail solutions, to help our customers grow.

