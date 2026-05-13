Moore and Clients Earn 10 Communicator Awards of Excellence

Moore and eight purpose-driven organizations were recognized for outstanding storytelling and creative work.

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management company, is proud to announce they have received 10 Awards of Excellence from The Communicator Awards for their client work in the purpose-driven sector. The Communicator Awards recognize excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication.

The Award of Excellence, the highest honor, is only given to those whose work demonstrates their position as the best in the field. Moore would like to congratulate the following clients on their 2026 Award of Excellence:

"Great storytelling drives action, and these campaigns delivered. Congratulations to our clients and Moore teams on this well-deserved recognition and for continuing to raise the bar for purpose-driven communications," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore.

In its 32nd year, The Communicator Awards celebrate the various human connections forged through communication, honoring the diverse and impactful ways in which every medium can deliver new stories, new products, new cultures and new experiences. The Communicator Awards are the leading international awards program honoring talent in this highly competitive field.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data, and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth.

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Mac McKeever

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SOURCE Moore