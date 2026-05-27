Moore and Clients Receive 21 Telly Awards for Excellence in Innovative Storytelling and Production

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Moore

May 27, 2026, 14:30 ET

Awards recognize creative work produced for purpose-driven organizations across video and digital platforms.

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, the leading constituent experience management company, is proud to announce it has received 21 Telly Awards, honoring exceptional work created on behalf of clients, celebrating innovative storytelling, strategic creativity, and high-impact video production.

In its 47th year, The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens, with judging led by industry leaders from television, streaming networks, production companies, and video platforms.

"I want to congratulate our clients and the Moore teams whose creativity and collaboration made these awards possible," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "Every story we tell represents organizations working to make a meaningful difference in people's lives, and it's an honor to help bring those missions to audiences in impactful ways."

Moore would like to congratulate the following clients on their 2026 Telly Awards:

This year, more than 13,000 entries were submitted from around the world by leading video and television creators. Winners were selected by The Telly Awards Judging Council, which includes more than 250 experts from across the global video industry.

About Moore
Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data, and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth.

Media Contact
Mac McKeever
[email protected]
207-841-6110

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