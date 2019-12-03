Moore Design Launches with Impressive New Website

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Design, a premier jeweler known for modern and simple designs, announces today the launch of the company's new website, Moore-Design.com. The company, initially launching with seven designers will add an additional designer per month throughout 2020, and will showcase an extensive collection of designer engagement and wedding rings – amongst many other stunning pieces based on a clearly timeless Bauhaus / Architectural foundation.

Founder Stuart Moore takes pride in his decades long creative approach to jewelry and is recognized worldwide as one of the top designers and jewelry curators in his niche. This website also introduces a Couture section in which, by personal appointment with Stuart, clients create delightful one-of-a-kind pieces.

By continuing Stuart's well established "Gallery of Designers" format Moore Design aims to become the first choice with seekers of simple, modern jewelry of outstanding quality.

Uniquely the website introduces three revolutionary videos (Diamonds) which clearly show consumers (perhaps for the first time) how to avoid huge price differences in identically described diamonds. Another video (Workmanship) shows how Stuart's own work differs radically in quality from the norm.

"Our loyal clients and faithful designers are the reason we launched the website," said Stuart Moore, Founder, Designer and Curator of Moore Design. "Our goal is to be the best destination for beautiful work in our modern niche. It is a huge pleasure to bring joy to people's lives through unique pieces, some of which cross that hard-to-determine line into art."

For information or to book a private appointment please visit www.moore-design.com

About Moore Design:

Moore Design is the newly launched Online and In-Office retailer that is the next chapter in the career of Stuart Moore, known widely for his uniquely shaped "Architectural" engagement rings and wedding rings as well as platinum or gold jewelry for daily wear.

Moore Design features Stuart Moore's own work plus that of more than 20 unusually talented designers, the same essential mix of ingredients in the decades-long success of Stuart's career.

For more information about Moore Design, please visit www.moore-design.com/

