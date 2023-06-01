MOORE KUEHN ANNOUNCES ENCOURAGES NEXTERA ENERGY, INC. INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE)

** Only contact if shares purchased before December 2, 2021

NextEra is one of the largest power and utility holding companies in North America. NextEra's primary subsidiary is Florida Power and Light Co. ("FPL"), the largest vertically integrated regulated utility in Florida.

Per a pending securities class action lawsuit, beginning in December 2021, media outlets began reporting that FPL and its political consulting firm, Matrix LLC had orchestrated a range of improper political expenditures including potential violations of state and federal campaign finance laws. Specifically, reports alleged that FPL's political consultants had used a network of nonprofits to surreptitiously steer funding to spoiler "ghost candidates" intended to derail the campaign efforts of unfriendly legislators seeking reelection to the Florida state legislature during the 2020 election cycle. Later reports alleged that FPL had spied on journalists after the publication of unsupportive reporting, and improperly courted public officials with job offers while bidding to privatize certain public utilities.

The truth was finally revealed on January 25, 2023, when FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy abruptly resigned and NextEra acknowledged in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC that FPL faced legal and reputational risks because of the allegations that FPL executives had orchestrated political misconduct. On this news, NEE's stock dropped $7.31 per share, or about 8.7%, representing a loss of approximately $15 billion in market capitalization.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NextEra Energy, even minimal shares, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Fletcher Moore by email at [email protected].

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Moore Kuehn PLLC

Fletcher Moore, Esq.

(212) 709-8245

[email protected]

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC