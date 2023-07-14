MOORE KUEHN ANNOUNCES ENCOURAGES NOVOCURE LIMITED INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

  • NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR)

NovoCure is a global oncology company with a proprietary platform technology called Tumor Treating Fields ("TTFields"), which are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms.  On January 5, 2023, NovoCure announced positive topline results for its LUNAR study, which sought to evaluate the use of TTFields in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

The investigation involves allegations that NovoCure officers and/or directors  made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NovoCure concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study results given that the study failed to evaluate the efficacy of the drug against a population of patients that had been receiving standard of care treatment; (ii) as a result, NovoCure's business prospects, effectiveness of its products, and ultimately the likelihood of U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval were materially misleading; and (iii) the above, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on NovoCure's financial condition.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NovoCure Limited, even minimal shares, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Fletcher Moore by email at [email protected].

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

