MOORE KUEHN ANNOUNCES ENCOURAGES SENTINELONE, INC. (NYSE: S) INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

  • SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S)

On June 1, 2023, SentinelOne announced a restatement to its annual recurring revenue (ARR) due to a change in methodology and the correction of historical inaccuracies. Additionally, the Company cut its FY 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $590M to $600M from $631M to $640M. Following this news, SentinelOne stock price dropped as much as 36% in pre-market trading on June 2, 2023.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

Our firm will handles this case as a contingency fee case. Any SentinelOne investor will never pay us personally and we will never bill you. We pay for all case costs. There is no financial obligation to you.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cutera securities, even minimal shares, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Fletcher Moore by email at [email protected].

Moore Kuehn PLLC is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in shareholder derivative and consumer litigation. Additional information about the firm can be found at www.moorekuehn.com

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Moore Kuehn PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
(212) 709-8245
[email protected]

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

