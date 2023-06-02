MOORE KUEHN ANNOUNCES ENCOURAGES SENTINELONE, INC. (NYSE: S) INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

SentinelOne, Inc . (NYSE: S)

On June 1, 2023, SentinelOne announced a restatement to its annual recurring revenue (ARR) due to a change in methodology and the correction of historical inaccuracies. Additionally, the Company cut its FY 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $590M to $600M from $631M to $640M. Following this news, SentinelOne stock price dropped as much as 36% in pre-market trading on June 2, 2023.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

