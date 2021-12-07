Moore Kuehn Encourages ACTD, BOAS, CFVI, and PNBK Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

ArchLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ: ACTD)

ArchLight II agreed to merge with OPAL Fuels. Under the proposed transaction, ArchLight II shareholders will own only 16% of the combined company.

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS)

BOA Acquisition has agreed to merge with Selina. Under the proposed transaction, BOA Acquisition shareholders will own only 19% of the combined company.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI)

CF VI has agreed to merge with Rumble Inc. Under the proposed transaction, CF VI shareholders will own only 11.5% of the combined company.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK)

Patriot has agreed to merge with American Challenger. Under the proposed transaction, Patriot shareholders will own only 8.2% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

