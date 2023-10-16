MOORE KUEHN ENCOURAGES ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC. INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

News provided by

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

16 Oct, 2023, 20:50 ET

  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. ("Advance Auto Parts," "AAP," or the "Company") (NYSE: AAP)

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advance Auto Parts investigation involves potentially false and/or misleading statements regarding: (1) the efficacy of Advance Auto Parts' strategic pricing initiative and the impact of price reductions; (ii) the negative impacts of the pricing initiative; (iii) overly optimistic perception of Advance Auto Parts' operations; and (iv) inflation and macroeconomic factors had an insubstantial impact on Advance Auto Parts' margins.

On May 31, 2023, Advance Auto Parts' CEO, defendant Thomas R. Greco, disclosed that the company's "financial results in the first quarter were well below expectations" and that because Advance Auto Parts lowered prices on products, it "had less price realization than plans, which put substantially higher pressure on our product margin rate."  The Advance Auto Parts class action lawsuit also alleges that Advance Auto Parts' CFO, defendant Jeffrey W. Shepherd, revealed that the company's strategic pricing program resulted in Advance Auto Parts being "unable to price to cover product costs in the quarter."  As a result, the Advance Auto Parts class action lawsuit alleges that the company revised downward its 2023 guidance to an operating margin of 5% to 5.3% from the previously announced 7.8% to 9.2% margins.  On this news, the Advance Auto Parts class action lawsuit alleges that Advance Auto Parts' stock price declined approximately 35%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) securities, even minimal shares, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Fletcher Moore by email at [email protected].

Moore Kuehn PLLC is a New York-based plaintiffs' contingency law firm concentrating in shareholder derivative and consumer litigation. Additional information about the firm can be found at http://www.moorekuehn.com/ This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Moore Kuehn PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
(212) 709-8245
[email protected]

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Also from this source

Moore Kuehn Encourages APRN, FRGI, LAB, and CPRI Investors to Contact Law Firm

Moore Kuehn Encourages APRN, FRGI, LAB, and CPRI Investors to Contact Law Firm

Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims...
Moore Kuehn Encourages AMTI, SPLK, ICPT, and CHS Investors to Contact Law Firm

Moore Kuehn Encourages AMTI, SPLK, ICPT, and CHS Investors to Contact Law Firm

Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims...
More Releases From This Source

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.