Moore Kuehn Encourages ALR, CEMI, LPTX, and ATCX Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ: ALR)

AlerisLife has agreed to merge with ABP Acquisition LLC. Under the proposed transaction, AlerisLife shareholders will receive $1.31 per share in cash.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics has agreed to merge with Biosynex SA. Under the proposed transaction, Chembio shareholders will receive $0.45 per share in cash.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Flame Biosciences. Under the proposed transaction, Leap Therapeutics will issue approximately 19,794,373 shares of its common stock and approximately 136,833 shares of a newly designated Series X non-voting convertible preferred stock to Flame stockholders.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants has agreed to merge with GI Partners. Under the proposed transaction, Atlas Technical shareholders will receive $12.25 per share in cash.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

