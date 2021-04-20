Moore Kuehn Encourages AMRB, GFN, KNL, and MFNC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

American River Bankshares ( NASDAQ: AMRB)

American River Bankshares has agreed to be acquired by Bank of Marin Bancorp. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of American River will receive 0.575 shares of Marin Bancorp per share.

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN)

General Finance Corporation has agreed to be acquired by United Rentals. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of General Finance will receive $19.00 per share.

Knoll has agreed to be acquired by Herman Miller. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Knoll will receive 0.32 shares of Herman Miller and $11.00 in cash per share.

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Corporation has agreed to be acquired by Nicolet Bankshares. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Mackinac Financial will receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet and $4.64 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

