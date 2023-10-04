Moore Kuehn Encourages AMTI, SPLK, ICPT, and CHS Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.  Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process: 

  • Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport has agreed to merge with Cyclo Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction Applied Molecular shareholders are expected to own 25% of the combined company.

  • Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK)

Splunk has agreed to merge with Cisco. Under the proposed transaction Splunk shareholders will receive $157.00 in cash per share.

  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has agreed to merge with Alfasigma S.p.A. Under the proposed transaction Intercept Pharmaceuticals shareholders will receive $19.00 in cash per share.

  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS)

Chico's FAS has agreed to merge with Sycamore Partners. Under the proposed transaction, Chico's FAS shareholders will receive $7.60 per share in cash.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected]. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.  

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

