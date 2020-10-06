Moore Kuehn Encourages ARA, EIDX, MR, and MYOK Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE: ARA)

American Renal Associates Holdings has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Nautic Partners. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of American Renal will receive $11.50 in cash for every share owned.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ: EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics has agreed to be acquired by BridgeBio Pharma. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Eidos will receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash per share owned.

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Southwestern Energy Company's merger with Montage Resources. Upon completion of the merger, shareholders of Montage Resources will receive 1.8656 shares of Southwestern Energy per share owned. The investigation concerns whether Montage's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

MyoKardia has agreed to be acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of MyoKardia will receive $225.00 in cash per share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC