MOORE KUEHN ENCOURAGES ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

News provided by

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

11 Jul, 2023, 16:45 ET

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

  • Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: AROW)

Arrow Financial is a bank holding company that provides commercial and consumer banking, as well as financial products and services.

On March 16, 2023, Arrow Financial disclosed that it could not timely file its annual report because "[t]he Company requires additional time to complete the assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting."  On this news, the price of Arrow Financial stock declined more than 3%.

Then, on May 11, 2023, Arrow Financial disclosed that it could not timely file its quarterly report because "the Company continued to require additional time to complete management's assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting."  On this news, the price of Arrow Financial stock declined.

Finally, on May 15, 2023, Arrow Financial disclosed that it received a second notice of non-compliance with the NASDAQ's periodic filing requirements because of Arrow Financial's failure to timely file its quarterly report with the SEC.  Arrow Financial further disclosed that its "President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Arrow Financial . . . terminated his employment as President and CEO and as a director of the Company and from all other positions he holds with the Company and its affiliates, effective May 12, 2023."  On this news, the price of Arrow Financial stock declined, further damaging investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AROW securities, even minimal shares, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Fletcher Moore by email at [email protected].

Moore Kuehn PLLC is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in shareholder derivative and consumer litigation. Additional information about the firm can be found at www.moorekuehn.com

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Moore Kuehn PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
(212) 709-8245
[email protected]

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Also from this source

Moore Kuehn Encourages EMAN, NETI, PDCE, DICE, and NETI Investors to Contact Law Firm

Moore Kuehn Encourages AMED, KLR, SGTX, and WAKE Investors to Contact Law Firm

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.