Moore Kuehn Encourages CGIX, AKER, TGC and DNKN Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Cancer Genetics, Inc. ( NASDAQ: CGIX)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding StemoniX's acquisition of Cancer Genetics. Under the proposed transaction, Cancer Genetics shareholders will control 22% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether Cancer Genetics's board oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AKER )

Akers Biosciences has agreed to be acquired by MYMD Pharmaceuticals. Under the proposed transaction, Akers shareholders will own approximately 20% of the combined company.

Tengasco has agreed to merge with Riley Exploration - Permian, LLC. Under the proposed transaction, current TGC stockholders will own the remaining 5% of the combined company.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN)

A tender offer expiring on December 15th was commenced by Inspire Brands to acquire Dunkin' Brands Group for $106.05 per share. The solicitation statements filed with the SEC in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq.

