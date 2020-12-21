Moore Kuehn Encourages CGRO, TLRY, EXPC, and TCP Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO)

Collective Growth Corporation has agreed to merge with Innoviz Technologies. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Collective Growth will receive 1 share of Innoviz per share.

Tilray has agreed to merge with Aphria. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Aphria will receive 0.8381 shares of Tilray per share

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC)

Experience Investment has agreed to merge with BLADE Urban Air Mobility. Under the proposed transaction, Experience will issue shares to BLADE shareholders resulting in BLADE shareholders owning 43.2% of the combined company.

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP)

TC PipeLines has agreed to be acquired by TC Energy Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, unitholders of TC PipeLines will receive 0.70 shares of TC Energy per unit.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

