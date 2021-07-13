Moore Kuehn Encourages CND, HCAQ, HCCC and FPAC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Concord Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CND)

Concord has agreed to merge with Circle. Under the proposed transaction, Concord shareholders will only own 4.9% of the combined company.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HCAQ)

HealthCor Catalio has agreed to merge with Hyperfine and Liminal. Under the proposed transaction, Health Cor Catalio shareholders will only own 21.7% of the combined company.

Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: HCCC)

Healthcare Capital has agreed to merge with Alpha Tau Medical. Under the proposed transaction, Healthcare Capital shareholders will only own 27.2% of the combined company.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC)

Far Peak has agreed to merge with Bullish. Under the proposed transaction, Far Peak shareholders will only own 6.6% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

